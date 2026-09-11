Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - On August 4, the 20th Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 5th New Investment Event (the "2026 Frost & Sullivan New Investment Event") officially opened at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai.In conjunction with the Summit, the Celebratory Banquet for the 65th Anniversary of Frost & Sullivan Global and the 20th Anniversary of the GIL Summit in China was held, where the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Awards and China Awards were announced.

Based on recent years' research and analysis of the global Gene Therapy CRDMO industry enabling sector, as well as evaluation of relevant companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan awarded PackGene Biotech Inc. (hereinafter "PackGene") the "GLOBAL GENE THERAPY CRDMO TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION LEADERSHIP AWARD." Prof. Vinod K. Aggarwal, Global Chief Economist of Frost & Sullivan, Distinguished Professor at UC Berkeley, Director of Berkeley APEC Study Center, and Dr. Liu Jun, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan Specialized & Sophisticated Enterprises Expert Committee, Chairman of UNICOMP, presented the award to PackGene Biotech Inc.

Frost & Sullivan presents the "GLOBAL GENE THERAPY CRDMO TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION LEADERSHIP AWARD" to PackGene Biotech Inc.

Prof. Vinod K. Aggarwal, Global Chief Economist of Frost & Sullivan, Distinguished Professor at UC Berkeley, Director of Berkeley APEC Study Center, and Dr. Liu Jun, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan Specialized & Sophisticated Enterprises Expert Committee, Chairman of UNICOMP, presented the award to PackGene Biotech Inc.

PackGene Biotech Inc.: A Global Innovator in Gene Therapy CRDMO

Driven by the mission to make gene therapy affordable for everyone, PackGene was founded in 2014 with a clear purpose: to accelerate the global reach of these transformative treatments through cutting-edge vector technologies and comprehensive, integrated services. While AAV vectors hold enormous therapeutic promise, their traditional manufacturing processes remain costly and technically challenging. PackGene tackles these hurdles head-on with fundamental innovations in AAV production and the broader CGT landscape-delivering high-quality, scalable, and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

Five Proprietary Technology Platforms Powering AAV Industrialization

PackGene is among the few CDMOs worldwide that have mastered large-scale AAV production with both high yield and low empty capsid rates. To break through the core industrial bottlenecks, the company has built an in-house R&D engine covering the entire value chain-cell lines, plasmids, transfection, purification, and analytics. The π-Alpha 293 Cell High-Yield Platform uses proprietary, suspension-adapted cell lines to dramatically boost AAV output. The π-Icosa Serotype Screening Platform offers over 100 serotypes targeting diverse tissues including brain, heart, liver, and muscle. Since 2022, PackGene has been integrating AI into its R&D workflows, developing platforms for formulation screening, novel AAV capsid discovery, and mRNA design-shifting the R&D paradigm from trial-and-error to data-driven decision making. Beyond AAV, its product portfolio now includes lentivirus, plasmid, and mRNA/LNP-based gene therapy vectors.

Continuous Process Innovation and Capacity Expansion

PackGene consistently pushes the frontiers of AAV industrialization, working on high-density transfection, full-capsid enrichment, residual host-cell DNA and plasmid backbone control, empty/full particle analytical methods, rcAAV reference standards, rapid mycoplasma testing, and next-generation safety designs for AAV delivery. The company has established over 60 proprietary analytical methods that cover all critical quality attributes required for IND filings and clinical batch release. Operating to international standards, PackGene has built GMP-compliant sterile fill-finish and release systems, ensuring full traceability and control from raw materials to final drug product. In 2021, the company launched Asia's first cGMP AAV manufacturing facility with 4,000-liter capacity, occupying 8,000 square meters. With a strong track record in technology transfer, PackGene has supported numerous pilot-scale and IND-enabling projects.

Global Presence and Ecosystem Building

Headquartered in Guangzhou, PackGene established a U.S. subsidiary in 2015, a Swiss subsidiary in 2022, and opened its U.S. CDMO facility in December 2024-forming an integrated "China-U.S.-Europe" operational network. The company has helped partners secure more than ten FDA and NMPA IND approvals with zero deficiency responses, and has successfully delivered dozens of IIT projects. Notable examples include SNUG01, the world's first TRIM72-targeted ALS gene therapy; JWK001, the first AAV gene therapy using a two-plasmid packaging system; XMVA09, which combines bispecific targeting with an intravitreal-injectable capsid; and LY-M001, China's first domestically developed AAV therapy for Gaucher disease. Backed by top investors including Sequoia Capital, SDIC Fund, and Cathay Capital, the company has completed multiple financing rounds. With a team of 250 professionals and recognition as a Postdoctoral Research Workstation sub-center, PackGene remains committed to sharing its technological breakthroughs and fostering an open industrial ecosystem-ultimately driving gene therapy from a high-cost luxury to a widely accessible standard of care.

About Frost & Sullivan Global Innovation Leadership Award

The 2026 Frost & Sullivan GLOBAL GENE THERAPY CRDMO TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION LEADERSHIP AWARD recognizes enterprises for outstanding performance and remarkable achievements in technological innovation, commercial success, and customer value. The Frost & Sullivan team, through in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research, nominated a group of competitive outstanding companies to an independent judging panel. The independent judging panel, composed of third-party investment and financing experts, financial experts, bankers, and well-known listed company entrepreneurs, rigorously evaluated the nominees proposed by the Frost & Sullivan team and decided to award the "GLOBAL GENE THERAPY CRDMO TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION LEADERSHIP AWARD" to PackGene Biotech Inc.

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