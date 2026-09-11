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WKN: A42051 | ISIN: FI4000592464 | Ticker-Symbol: LT50
Düsseldorf
11.09.26 | 09:10
2,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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1,8222,05514:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Luotea Oyj: Inside information, negative profit warning: Luotea downgrades its outlook for 2026

Luotea Plc
Stock exchange release
11 September 2026 at 2.30 p.m.

Inside information, negative profit warning: Luotea downgrades its outlook for 2026

Luotea downgrades its outlook for adjusted EBITA for 2026.

New outlook for 2026

In 2026 adjusted EBITA is expected to be better than the adjusted EBITA (EUR 7.0 million) in 2025.

Previously published outlook for 2026

In 2026 adjusted EBITA is expected to be better or materially better than the adjusted EBITA (EUR 7.0 million) in 2025.

Reasons for the revision of the outlook

The decline in net sales in the Finnish cleaning and support services business that materialised during the first half of 2026 has continued at the beginning of the second half of the year. The decrease in net sales, driven by intense competition and customers' cost-saving programmes, has resulted in a decline in adjusted EBITA in the Finnish cleaning and support services business despite the efficiency measures implemented. Profitability in the Swedish business is expected to improve; however, the improvement is not considered sufficient to support the outlook for 2026 previously published by the company.

The company will continue measures to enhance the efficiency of its cost structure in Finland during the remainder of the year. As part of these measures, change negotiations have already been completed, resulting in the termination, or pending termination, of approximately 70 employees. In addition, approximately 100 employees will be temporarily laid off for periods of up to 30 days during the second half of the year.

LUOTEA PLC

Antti Niitynpää
CEO

Further information:
Antti Niitynpää, +358 400 231 167, antti.niitynpaa@luotea.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.luotea.com

Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust - the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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