The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading of new shares will take effect as of 15 September 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060257814 Name: Zealand Pharma Volume before change: 71,578,758 shares (DKK 71,578,758) Change: 31,247 shares (DKK 31,247) Volume after change: 71,610,005 shares (DKK 71,610,005) Exercise price: · DKK 90.70 - 17,528 shares

· DKK 218 - 13,719 shares Denomination: DKK 1 Short name: ZEAL Orderbook ID: 78587

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66