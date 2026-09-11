The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading of new shares will take effect as of 15 September 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0060257814
|Name:
|Zealand Pharma
|Volume before change:
|71,578,758 shares (DKK 71,578,758)
|Change:
|31,247 shares (DKK 31,247)
|Volume after change:
|71,610,005 shares (DKK 71,610,005)
|Exercise price:
|· DKK 90.70 - 17,528 shares
· DKK 218 - 13,719 shares
|Denomination:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|ZEAL
|Orderbook ID:
|78587
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
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