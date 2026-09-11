Gant Travel Expands Gant360 Self-Service Platform With Agentic AI Assistant

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Business travelers expect the same speed and simplicity from corporate travel that they experience everywhere else. For travel managers, delivering that experience comes with a more complicated challenge: giving travelers greater control without sacrificing company policy, program visibility or expert support when plans get complicated.

Gant Travel built its self-service platform to help close that gap.

Now officially named Gant360, the platform gives travelers one connected destination to access trip information, invoices, profile management, disruption insights, and Gant support. With the launch of the Gant360 AI Assistant, Gant is expanding that foundation with agentic chat that allows travelers to search, book, and manage business travel through natural conversation.

"Travelers shouldn't have to choose between an easy experience and a managed one," said Patrick Linnihan, President and CEO of Gant Travel. "Gant360 is designed to bring the entire travel experience together around the traveler and still give companies the control they need. The AI Assistant takes that a step further by allowing travelers to simply ask for what they need and take action, with our Gant agents always within reach."

From Self-Service to Action

Unlike a traditional chatbot that primarily answers questions or points users toward another tool, the Gant360 AI Assistant uses agentic chat to take action on a traveler's behalf.

Travelers can search and book eligible flights, hotels, and rental cars, access invoices, manage eligible reservations, and navigate other self-service capabilities through conversation. Throughout the experience, the Gant360 AI Assistant applies the traveler's profile, company travel policy, and established booking rules. In validated testing, an eligible round-trip air booking can go from search to completion in less than five minutes.

For travel managers, that means providing travelers with a simpler way to handle routine travel needs while keeping those interactions within the managed travel program.

One Platform, Multiple Ways to Get Things Done

The Gant360 AI Assistant is an expansion of Gant360 - not a replacement for the self-service tools or human support travelers already have.

Travelers can choose how they want to manage their trip: navigate Gant360's self-service capabilities directly, use agentic chat through the Gant360 AI Assistant or connect with an experienced Gant agent when they need additional help.

When a traveler moves from the Gant360 AI Assistant to a live Gant agent, the conversation details are automatically included in the handoff. The agent can pick up where the AI Assistant left off without requiring the traveler to restart the request or repeat information.

The result is one experience that uses automation for routine travel needs and keeps human expertise within reach when travelers need it.

More Content Through GBTNetwork

An easier way to book travel only delivers value when travelers can access the right content within the managed program.

Through Gant's membership in the GBTNetwork, Gant360 connects travelers to content from more than 90 airlines and negotiated hotel rates in nearly 110 countries. Travelers also have access to an expanded selection of discounts off BAR and select hotel amenities through the Gant360 experience.

The Gant360 AI Assistant uses agentic chat to bring that content directly into the conversational booking experience. Travelers can ask for what they need, explore available options, and complete eligible bookings - all within company policy.

Building a Better Managed Travel Experience

The Gant360 AI Assistant represents the next step in Gant's approach to self-service - bringing more of the travel journey into one connected experience rather than asking travelers to move between disconnected tools and support channels.

As Gant continues to expand Gant360, the focus remains on making business travel easier for travelers to manage without making travel programs harder to manage.

About Gant Travel

Gant Travel is a corporate travel management company that combines technology and personalized service to help organizations build a uniquely better travel program. Gant is currently ranked #26 on Travel Weekly's Annual Power List. To learn more, visit www.ganttravel.com.

CONTACT:

Ellie Seybold

Gant Travel - Promotions Dept

ellie.seybold@ganttravel.com

SOURCE: Gant Travel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/gant-travel-expands-gant360-self-service-platform-with-agentic-ai-assistant-1219379