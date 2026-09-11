Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Showcase 60 GHz mmWave Technology for Advanced Drone Communications at 11th Annual UAV Technology Conference

Company to demonstrate advanced wireless connectivity for next-generation UAS and tactical communications applications

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced its participation at the 11th Annual UAV Technology Conference, taking place September 21-22 in London, UK.

Hosted by SAE Media Group, the UAV Technology Conference brings together defense leaders, military organizations, government representatives, and technology providers to explore the latest advancements shaping unmanned aerial systems (UAS). As modern battlefields become increasingly saturated with unmanned systems, the demand for resilient, high-performance wireless communications continues to grow. Traditional sub-6 GHz technologies face mounting challenges, including spectrum congestion, network interference, increased risk of detection, and electronic jamming. Peraso's mmWave technology helps address these challenges by leveraging abundant spectrum and highly directional beamforming capabilities to enable fast, reliable, low-latency connectivity with reduced interference for mission-critical applications.

Peraso CEO Ron Glibbery will deliver a presentation titled "Directional by Design: How Peraso 60GHz mmWave Enables Secure, High-Capacity Drone Communications" on Tuesday, September 22 at 1:30 p.m. GMT. The presentation will address the growing communications challenge facing unmanned systems as the pace and complexity of operations increasingly outstrip the ability of conventional wireless technologies to keep up. Glibbery will discuss how mmWave silicon, systems, and software can enable secure, high-capacity drone communications through directional links, advanced beamforming and beam management, line-of-sight connectivity, identification friend or foe (IFF) capabilities, and low-SWaP architectures. Together, these capabilities can help support the resilient, mission-critical communications required for defense and security operations in contested and congested environments.

During the show, Peraso will showcase its advanced 60 GHz beamforming wireless connectivity and RF solutions for defense and tactical communications applications. The Company, with its strategic partner iNTACT, will present a display of next-generation drone identification and communications capabilities designed to operate with low detectability and enhanced resilience in dense electronic warfare environments.

Peraso has been a pioneer in high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. By leveraging abundant spectrum, advanced beamforming, and high-speed wireless connectivity, Peraso's technology is designed to enable mission-critical applications requiring low latency, high throughput, and flexible deployment across markets including defense, fixed wireless access, immersive video, and industrial automation.

UAV Technology Conference attendees are invited to visit Peraso's booth #7 to meet members of the executive team and experience the Company's technology firsthand. Peraso will also attend the Counter UAS Homeland Security Europe conference, September 23-24, and DroneX, September 29-30, both in London.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

For more information, please visit http://www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and InTACT, the expected benefits of Peraso's collaboration with InTACT and anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone and other military applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology in unmanned aerial systems and other defense applications, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Ron Glibbery

CEO, Co-Founder

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-showcase-60-ghz-mmwave-technology-for-advanced-drone-co-1219621