BlackBerry Radar Advances Asset Intelligence for Transportation

Leading U.S. Chassis Provider DCLI Cuts Inspection Lead Time by 33%

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced an expanded strategic focus for BlackBerry Radar, helping transportation operators turn trusted equipment data into action, from more proactive inspections and maintenance to better day-to-day decisions. Building on its proven monitoring technology and cloud platform, Radar connects equipment activity in the field with the information teams use to make operational decisions, reinforcing its position as an Asset Intelligence Platform for Transportation.

Transportation operators increasingly have access to location data, but visibility alone does not answer what requires attention or what action teams should take. Radar helps customers combine trusted equipment activity data with business information so teams can identify priorities, act more proactively and support critical operating processes.

DCLI Enables More Proactive Inspections with Radar

DCLI, the largest provider of container chassis to the U.S. intermodal industry, combines Radar location data with inspection due dates to help yard and maintenance teams quickly identify and locate units requiring attention. This workflow has reduced the advance planning window for FMCSA inspections from 90 days to 60 days, cutting search time, enabling more proactive inspections and improving maintenance productivity.

From Equipment Visibility to Better Decisions

"Transportation operators need more than location data. They need reliable information their teams can use to act," said Shannon Hamilton, SVP and General Manager, BlackBerry Radar. "DCLI's use of Radar to support its quality initiatives is a strong example of how equipment activity can be connected to a critical operating process, helping teams identify what needs attention and act more proactively."

"Using the data generated by our partnership with BlackBerry on their Radar platform has delivered measurable results for the efficiency of our compliance program," said Phil Wolfe, chief operating officer for DCLI. "By leveraging this information, we have been able to better identify chassis in need of FMCSA inspections and reduce the lead time for those inspections by 33%." Wolfe continued, "This reduction in our inspection lead time results in real cost savings for the business by deferring the inspection expense closer to the time it's actually required - and all without sacrificing the quality and safety of our equipment. As we complete the installation of GPS units across our entire DCL53 fleet by the end of this year, we expect we will be able to reduce that lead time even further."

In 2025, DCLI announced plans to deploy Radar across 100,000 DCL53 domestic 53-foot chassis to improve fleet visibility and operational efficiency.

See BlackBerry Radar at IANA Intermodal Expo

BlackBerry Radar will showcase its expanded Asset Intelligence focus at the upcoming IANA Intermodal Expo - September 14 - 16 in Long Beach, California. Visitors to Booth #1612 can learn how Radar helps transportation operators apply reliable equipment data to operational priorities beyond basic visibility, including more proactive maintenance and inspection workflows.

Built for Transportation Asset Intelligence

BlackBerry Radar is an Asset Intelligence Platform for Transportation that helps operators turn reliable equipment data into useful operational information. Its cloud-based software and portal help teams understand equipment location, activity, and condition and apply that information within day-to-day operating processes. Purpose-built, easy-to-install monitoring hardware provides the reliable field-data foundation across chassis, trailers, containers and railcars. Data is transmitted and stored securely through BlackBerry Radar's cloud platform using security and privacy safeguards designed for enterprise use.

To find out more about BlackBerry Radar, visit www.blackberryradar.com

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

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SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-radar-advances-asset-intelligence-for-transportation-1219154