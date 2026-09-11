Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) (FSE: HT9) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, located in northwest Alberta, has been included in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, highlighting Boardwalk as a project of strategic importance and investment potential within Canada's emerging critical minerals sector.

The Canada Investment Summit (the "Summit") is being hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), in Toronto, Ontario, on September 14 and 15, 2026. The Summit will bring together international institutional capital, strategic industry participants and government partners with the objective of attracting up to $1 trillion of investment into Canada, including investment into a select group of Canadian projects identified in the Prospectus. Boardwalk hosts a significant lithium brine resource comprising 5.195 million tonnes of measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average lithium concentration of 81.6 mg/L, together with an additional 2.777 million tonnes of inferred LCE at 79.0 mg/L, Boardwalk represents the highest-grade measured and indicated lithium-brine resource reported in Alberta.

For LithiumBank, the inclusion of the Boardwalk Project provides an important validation of the project's potential to become a significant domestic source of lithium and contribute to the development of Canada's critical minerals and battery supply chain.

Boardwalk is a large-scale lithium brine project located in one of Canada's most established energy jurisdictions. Its Alberta location provides access to extensive existing infrastructure, a sophisticated energy-services ecosystem, transportation networks, technical expertise and a highly skilled workforce - key advantages for the potential development of a major lithium operation.

Importantly, Boardwalk is positioned to leverage Alberta's existing oil and gas infrastructure and expertise, providing the potential for a capital-efficient approach to lithium brine development compared with greenfield projects requiring significant new infrastructure. The project's brine-hosted lithium mineralization also provides the potential to utilize Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies, offering a pathway toward efficient lithium recovery while minimizing the surface footprint associated with conventional hard-rock mining.

"Inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus acknowledges Boardwalk as one of the premier projects in the country with the potential to make a significant contribution to Canada's critical minerals strategy," commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO & Director. "The combination of our high-quality resource and development Agreement with SLB, which includes binding DLE licensing terms, provides an opportunity to develop an energy-efficient, cost-effective, and commercially viable end-to-end lithium brine solution that can be constructed using a modular scale-up approach that leverages significant existing infrastructure in a brownfield project with an environmentally responsible footprint to produce lithium products that align with Canada's initiative to supply the global battery and energy ecosystem. We are proud to represent Canada and Alberta's lithium at this event."

The Prospectus inclusion comes at an important time for LithiumBank as the Company advances Boardwalk and continues to position the project for potential development and strategic investment.

Since May 2026 the Company has made significant progress advancing the development program required to support commercial-scale design. Approximately 150,000 litres of Boardwalk brine have been collected from the 10-6 well for process optimization and validation of the integrated flowsheet under conditions representative of future commercial operations. The planned well-to-product demonstration is designed to build on previous SLB pilot testing, which achieved lithium recoveries of up to 95% and greater than 99% overall impurity rejection. The Feasibility Study is focused on the eastern portion of Boardwalk, a well-characterized brownfield area with extensive historical oil and gas infrastructure and data.

Additionally, in July 2026, LithiumBank signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire an option over existing wells, pipelines, related surface leases and easements associated with Boardwalk. The infrastructure is expected to provide potential capital and timeline advantages by reducing the need to construct new infrastructure for brine extraction and is being evaluated for incorporation into the Feasibility Study.

In August 2026, the Company further advanced its infrastructure strategy by entering into a binding option agreement to acquire up to 160 acres of privately owned land in the Sturgeon Lake area as a potential site for Boardwalk's planned central processing facility. The site is located approximately 800 metres from Highway 43 and is served by a 138-kilovolt power transmission line, with an active natural gas pipeline traversing the southern portion of the property.

The Company believes that recognition through the Canada Investment Summit further enhances Boardwalk's visibility among institutional investors, strategic partners and potential sources of project capital, while underscoring the broader strategic value of developing a domestic Canadian lithium supply chain.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Piepgrass, P. Geo, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Kevin Piepgrass is the Chief Operating Officer for LithiumBank and is non-independent.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada. These projects host some of the largest lithium brine resources in North America. The Company holds 1,240,140 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses across three districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Company has pilot tested multiple mature Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies and has signed a Development Agreement with SLB to bring the Boardwalk project into production. This agreement includes binding DLE licensing terms with SLB to provide an energy efficient, cost-effective and commercially viable end-to-end lithium brine solution. The Company is now working toward establishing commercial lithium production by leveraging existing brownfield infrastructure and a modular scale-up approach.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding: the potential for Boardwalk to become a significant domestic source of lithium; the potential to leverage existing oil and gas infrastructure for capital-efficient development; the potential to utilize Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies for efficient lithium recovery; the Company's plans regarding commercial lithium production using a modular scale-up approach; the planned well-to-product demonstration and its expected outcomes; the expected capital and timeline advantages from the LOI; the planned central processing facility and associated land acquisition; and the potential to enhance Boardwalk's visibility among institutional investors and strategic partners, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this release, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to advance Boardwalk through feasibility and development stages; the continued availability of financing; the successful application of DLE technology at commercial scale; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals; the successful completion of the infrastructure acquisition contemplated by the LOI and option agreement; and general economic and market conditions, including demand in the lithium market.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation: uncertainties related to lithium brine extraction and processing technologies; commodity price fluctuations; regulatory and permitting risks; changes in government policy; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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