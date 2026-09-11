Solar tracker specialist, Array Technologies, recently opened a new $50 million 216,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, nearly tripling its previous capacity. Founded more than three decades ago in Albuquerque by Ron Corio, developer of the first solar tracker for the Wattsun concentrator, the company now has 100 GW of trackers deployed worldwide. "By expanding what we can produce here at home, we are strengthening our supply chain, creating skilled career opportunities and building capabilities that will help us serve our customers for years to come, said Kevin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...