Up to four selected teams will have their investigations flown to and conducted on the ISS, with Starlab covering access to space.

Starlab Space LLC, the commercial space station developer expanding access to low Earth orbit research, and the Center for Space and Aviation Switzerland and Liechtenstein (CSA) who is establishing space as an innovation flagship in the state of Zurich in Switzerland, announced an international Call for Proposals (CFP) for advanced microgravity research and commercialization aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The initiative will provide researchers with funded access to microgravity research opportunities, generating critical data that can advance the maturation of their business models.

"Many innovative space-enabled business ideas require data and experimentation in microgravity to demonstrate the feasibility of the underlying business model, assess potential return on investment, and improve scientific, technical, or process performance. Yet access to microgravity remains a significant barrier to testing and advancing these ideas," said Luis Zea, Ph.D., chief scientist of Starlab. "By providing access to the ISS through this initiative, Starlab aims to help organizations generate the evidence needed to advance their concepts toward viable applications and, ultimately, potential commercialization and ongoing use of the Starlab Space Station."

Up to four proposals will be selected: one Starlab-funded award open to a principal investigator from an organization based anywhere in the world and three awards through a joint opportunity funded by Starlab, CSA and the Canton of Zurich for teams with a PI located in the Canton of Zurich.

Selected investigations will receive the opportunity to fly aboard the ISS using BioServe Space Technologies' Group Activation Pack hardware, which contains eight Fluid Processing Apparatuses, each, and enables controlled activation and termination of experiments in orbit. Awardees will receive support for payload integration, launch, on-orbit operations, crew time and return of experimental samples, removing many of the traditional barriers associated with conducting research in space.

Research areas eligible for consideration include microorganisms, mammalian cells and tissues, viruses and bacteria, protein crystal growth, fluid dynamics and mixing, biomaterials, and plant research. Starlab is particularly interested in investigations that can generate evidence supporting future scientific, commercial or operational applications of microgravity, including potential future utilization aboard Starlab.

"Access to microgravity should not be the barrier that prevents a promising idea from becoming a viable business," said Brad Henderson, chief commercial officer of Starlab. "By funding these investigations today, Starlab is helping innovators generate the evidence needed to validate their science, technology and business models, while building the pipeline of future customers who will help make commercial space a sustainable and growing industry."

The two-step proposal process opens Sept. 11, with Step-1 proposal questions due Sept. 25 and Step-1 proposals due Oct. 9. Selected teams will advance to a second phase of evaluation, with award notifications anticipated in December 2026 and flight opportunities targeted for 2028. The full call for proposals and submission form can be found at starlab-space.com/call-for-proposal/.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab's advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.

About CSA

Under the strategic objective of establishing space as a innovation flagship in the state of Zurich in Switzerland, the Center for Space and Aviation Switzerland and Liechtenstein (CSA) and the Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich (SIPZ) in Dübendorf are building one of Europe's most complete ecosystems for end-to-end space and aviation research, technology development, and operational implementation. The CSA is a legal entity of 13 leading institutions from Switzerland and Liechtenstein with strong experience in space and aviation, Together, CSA and SIPZ are creating a European hub for research, trade, and logistics, serving as a transatlantic bridge between European space innovation and Florida's spaceport system. This includes direct flight connections between Dübendorf and the launch sites, enabling the rapid and seamless transfer of space systems, payloads and products, connecting European space innovation and the U.S. commercial space station ecosystem.

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Starlab Space

Melissa Price, melissaprice@griffincg.com