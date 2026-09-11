Owkin, the agentic AI company pioneering the first automated AI scientist to revolutionize drug discovery and development, today announced an agreement with Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation, to license K Pro, Owkin's AI Scientist, together with multimodal patient data to advance the company's oncology research.

Under the agreement, Owkin will make multimodal patient data from its MOSAIC network accessible for analysis to Servier's research teams, within K Pro. This agreement is the next chapter in Owkin and Servier's collaboration, their previous work together being in patient subgroup identification, also in oncology.

K Pro is Owkin's AI scientist. It brings multimodal patient data and specialized biological agentic AI to drive smarter and faster decision-making to each step of the pharmaceutical value chain. K Pro utilizes specialized biological tools, leveraging a decade of knowledge gained through pharmaceutical partnerships and state-of-the-art AI research. K Pro delivers molecule optimization, target discovery, biomarker identification, subgroup optimization and clinical trial design. K Pro is trained and validated on real-world patient data and through Owkin's wet lab.

"Our AI scientist is changing the way biopharma works," said Thomas Clozel, CEO and co-founder of Owkin. "By pairing K Pro with Owkin's multimodal patient data, Servier's scientists can investigate the biology of hard-to-treat cancers and reach answers that manual analysis alone cannot deliver."

"At Servier, we are constantly looking for new ways to deepen our understanding of disease biology and to bring better treatments to patients with hard-to-treat cancers. Access to high-quality patient data and AI-driven analysis in one place, through K Pro, helps our teams generate and test hypotheses with greater speed and confidence. We look forward to applying these capabilities across our oncology research," said Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President, Research Development, Servier.

About Owkin

Owkin is an agentic AI company pioneering Biological Artificial Superintelligence to solve problems in biology where human researchers alone have failed. Owkin builds K Pro an AI scientist for pharmaceutical research and strategic decision-making. K Pro orchestrates a suite of AI skills and tools to decode complex biology, accelerate research, and dramatically increase productivity. K Pro is built on Owkin's unrivalled multimodal patient data network, state-of-the-art AI for biology and a decade of experience working with pharmaceutical partners.

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Contacts:

alistair.jennings@owkin.com