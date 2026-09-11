Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Positiver Ausblick: "STRONG BUY" für NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 14:10 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Asko Appliances AB: ASKO at IFA 2026: Precision Matters

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At IFA 2026, ASKO showcased its complete portfolio of premium kitchen and laundry appliances under the theme Precision Matters. Combining Scandinavian design, durable construction and intelligent connectivity, ASKO demonstrated how thoughtful engineering can deliver exceptional everyday results.

ASKO at IFA 2026

ASKO Kitchen appliances at IFA 2026

Central to the presentation was ASKO Sense - Second Nature, a connected ecosystem designed to make appliances more intuitive and helpful. Rather than adding complexity, ASKO Sense uses the built-in intelligence of ASKO appliances to provide guidance, automate routine tasks and simplify daily life.

ASKO Sense integrates four connected services:

  • AI Agents provide appliance-specific guidance for cooking, laundry care, stain removal and troubleshooting through natural language or image-based interaction.
  • Dish Designer uses generative AI to create personalized recipes from ingredients already available at home and can recommend suitable oven settings.
  • Smart Start automatically schedules appliance operation within lower-cost or greener energy periods while ensuring tasks are completed by a chosen deadline.
  • Live Activities delivers real-time appliance updates directly to the iPhone Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

ASKO Sense

"An ASKO appliance already holds a great deal of knowledge about how to cook, wash and care for things well," said Wouter Ditters, Global Manager Smart Solutions & Services at ASKO. "ASKO Sense makes that knowledge useful in the moment, helping users achieve better results with less effort."

Among the highlights was the ASKO One Care Cabinet, which refreshes garments using steam, drying and hygienic treatments, reducing the need for washing. ASKO also presented its Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 platform featuring Steel Seal, Quattro Construction 2.0, Butterfly Drying technology and connected Laundry Care Link functionality.

ASKO One Care cabinet

The company showcased its latest Celsius Ovens, offering temperature stability of up to ±1°C through advanced sensors and calibration technology. Integrated with ConnectLife and ASKO Sense, the ovens support guided cooking, remote control and AI-powered recipe assistance.

Additional innovations included new scratch-resistant induction hobs, the award-winning DW60 dishwasher series with UV Cleanse technology and Smart Start functionality, and Nordic Fresh 2.0 refrigeration featuring intelligent freshness management and remote monitoring through the ConnectLife app.

ASKO DW60 Dishwashers at IFA 2026

To demonstrate the link between precision technology and culinary excellence, ASKO hosted a programme of live cooking experiences led by chef Wilfrid Hocquet and Alessandro Guardiani culinary legacy, alongside wine pairings curated by award-winning sommelier Valentin Bufolin.

ASKO Ambassador chefs at IFA 2026

ASKO food served at IFA 2026

At IFA 2026, ASKO demonstrated how precision, durability and intelligent connectivity can work together to create appliances that feel less like technology and more like a natural part of everyday living.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design-built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2adaea-3e2c-4070-abac-3619baf38fd5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2913e9b5-d377-4f02-8468-519de7cc1b7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d94c8ddc-fa2f-4d0b-a5c6-8b84976b78e9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64c4acbd-9527-48b1-aac5-ee4d041a9b70

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fd0e287-8063-45f1-b1fb-1f56ea7b813f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae8f11dc-242d-418c-9d5b-3a0efc9ebd18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96657202-8d87-479e-8477-59a05978190d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.