Asko Appliances AB: ASKO at IFA 2026: Precision Matters

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At IFA 2026, ASKO showcased its complete portfolio of premium kitchen and laundry appliances under the theme Precision Matters. Combining Scandinavian design, durable construction and intelligent connectivity, ASKO demonstrated how thoughtful engineering can deliver exceptional everyday results.









Central to the presentation was ASKO Sense - Second Nature, a connected ecosystem designed to make appliances more intuitive and helpful. Rather than adding complexity, ASKO Sense uses the built-in intelligence of ASKO appliances to provide guidance, automate routine tasks and simplify daily life.

ASKO Sense integrates four connected services:

AI Agents provide appliance-specific guidance for cooking, laundry care, stain removal and troubleshooting through natural language or image-based interaction.

provide appliance-specific guidance for cooking, laundry care, stain removal and troubleshooting through natural language or image-based interaction. Dish Designer uses generative AI to create personalized recipes from ingredients already available at home and can recommend suitable oven settings.

uses generative AI to create personalized recipes from ingredients already available at home and can recommend suitable oven settings. Smart Start automatically schedules appliance operation within lower-cost or greener energy periods while ensuring tasks are completed by a chosen deadline.

automatically schedules appliance operation within lower-cost or greener energy periods while ensuring tasks are completed by a chosen deadline. Live Activities delivers real-time appliance updates directly to the iPhone Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.





"An ASKO appliance already holds a great deal of knowledge about how to cook, wash and care for things well," said Wouter Ditters, Global Manager Smart Solutions & Services at ASKO. "ASKO Sense makes that knowledge useful in the moment, helping users achieve better results with less effort."

Among the highlights was the ASKO One Care Cabinet, which refreshes garments using steam, drying and hygienic treatments, reducing the need for washing. ASKO also presented its Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 platform featuring Steel Seal, Quattro Construction 2.0, Butterfly Drying technology and connected Laundry Care Link functionality.

The company showcased its latest Celsius Ovens, offering temperature stability of up to ±1°C through advanced sensors and calibration technology. Integrated with ConnectLife and ASKO Sense, the ovens support guided cooking, remote control and AI-powered recipe assistance.

Additional innovations included new scratch-resistant induction hobs, the award-winning DW60 dishwasher series with UV Cleanse technology and Smart Start functionality, and Nordic Fresh 2.0 refrigeration featuring intelligent freshness management and remote monitoring through the ConnectLife app.





To demonstrate the link between precision technology and culinary excellence, ASKO hosted a programme of live cooking experiences led by chef Wilfrid Hocquet and Alessandro Guardiani culinary legacy, alongside wine pairings curated by award-winning sommelier Valentin Bufolin.









At IFA 2026, ASKO demonstrated how precision, durability and intelligent connectivity can work together to create appliances that feel less like technology and more like a natural part of everyday living.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design-built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

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