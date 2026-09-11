GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Confirms Favourable Critical Minerals Geological Settings Across 123,900-Hectare Brazil Portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) announces the completion of an initial geological reconnaissance programme across its critical minerals portfolio in northern Bahia, southern Bahia and Ceará, Brazil.

Together, the three land packages cover approximately 123,900 hectares within established and emerging critical minerals provinces. The reconnaissance programme confirmed geological settings supporting further evaluation for Cu-Ni-Co and rare earth elements ("REE") in northern Bahia and lithium exploration in southern Bahia and Ceará.

Highlights

Initial geological reconnaissance confirmed geological settings relevant to Cu-Ni-Co and REE exploration in northern Bahia and lithium exploration in southern Bahia and Ceará.

In northern Bahia, field observations identified mafic rocks for Cu-Ni-Co evaluation and magnetic, potassium-rich rocks within the Itiúba Syenitic Massif, a geological setting considered favourable for REE-Nb-Zr-Y exploration.

Coarse-grained pegmatites were identified within selected tenements in southern Bahia and Ceará, providing priority areas for follow-up lithium exploration.

GoldHaven's three Brazilian land packages cover approximately 123,900 hectares within established and emerging critical minerals provinces.

Rock samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with results to be used to refine exploration priorities and guide focused follow-up work.





CEO Commentary

Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven, commented:

"This programme accomplished exactly what we set out to do - rapidly evaluate a large land position and identify the geological environments that warrant further investment. Across approximately 123,900 hectares, we have identified areas for focused Cu-Ni-Co and rare earth evaluation in northern Bahia, together with coarse-grained pegmatites warranting follow-up for lithium potential in southern Bahia and Ceará."

"With samples now at the laboratory, the results will help us prioritize the strongest opportunities and determine where we focus our next phase of exploration."

Geological Reconnaissance Programme

The reconnaissance programme was designed to test the initial geological interpretations across GoldHaven's Brazilian critical minerals portfolio, confirm the occurrence of relevant geological environments and establish an initial order of priority for follow-up exploration.

Given the scale of the land packages, an important objective was to rapidly screen the properties, deprioritize areas considered less prospective and concentrate future geological work and exploration expenditure on the most prospective areas.

Field activities included geological reconnaissance, verification of regional geological interpretations, examination of available outcrops and the collection of representative rock samples. Samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with results pending.



Figure 1. Location map of the GoldHaven tenements

Northern Bahia - Cu-Ni-Co and Rare Earth Targets

GoldHaven's northern Bahia land package covers approximately 41,400 hectares and supports the evaluation of two distinct exploration concepts: Cu-Ni-Co and REE-Nb-Zr-Y.

The properties cover portions of the Caraiba granulitic terrain, including areas containing mafic to locally ultramafic rocks, and the Itiúba Syenitic Massif, where magnetic and potassium-rich syenitic rocks provide a favourable geological setting for REE-Nb-Zr-Y exploration.

The Cu-Ni-Co concept is associated with mafic and ultramafic rocks. Tenements 871.601/2024, 871.578/2024, 871.590/2024 and 871.597/2024 have been selected for initial follow-up based on the recognition of mafic rocks during fieldwork, including bedrock exposures. Laboratory analysis and focused geological mapping will be used to assess the composition and distribution of these rocks.

The REE-Nb-Zr-Y concept is associated with syenitic and other alkaline to felsic rocks. Tenements 871.596/2024, 871.593/2024, 871.595/2024 and 871.594/2024 have been selected for initial follow-up based on their position within the Itiúba Syenitic Massif and the occurrence of magnetic and potassium-rich rocks. Laboratory analysis will be required to assess their geochemical characteristics and relevance to REE-Nb-Zr-Y exploration.

The field programme included the collection of 13 rock samples.



Figure 2. Northern Bahia Project showing GoldHaven's tenements and the distribution of rock types identified during the initial geological reconnaissance programme.

Southern Bahia - Coarse-Grained Pegmatite Occurrences

GoldHaven's southern Bahia land package covers approximately 30,700 hectares within a geological environment relevant to lithium exploration.

Field reconnaissance confirmed the presence of coarse-grained pegmatites within tenements 871.606/2024 and 871.607/2024, which have been selected for initial LCT follow-up. The properties are located within a regional geological environment containing paragneisses, metasedimentary rocks, muscovite-bearing rocks and granitic intrusions. Historical occurrences of beryl, niobium and gem-bearing pegmatites are also reported in the region.

The pegmatites observed within the two tenements occur within metasedimentary host rocks. Follow-up work will include geochemical analysis, mineralogical studies and more detailed pegmatite mapping.

Tenement 871.610/2024 remains a secondary follow-up area based on pegmatitic and muscovite-rich altered rocks recognized during the reconnaissance programme.

The presence of coarse-grained pegmatites alone does not establish LCT fertility. Laboratory analysis and mineralogical studies are required to determine their composition and exploration significance.



Figure 3. Southern Bahia Project showing GoldHaven's tenements and the distribution of rock types identified during the initial geological reconnaissance programme.



Figure 4. Coarse pegmatites identified in Southern Bahia

Ceará (Iguatu) - Pegmatite Occurrences

GoldHaven's Ceará land package covers approximately 51,800 hectares within and near the Solonópole Pegmatite Sub province, a geological setting relevant to the evaluation of LCT pegmatites.

Field reconnaissance confirmed the presence of coarse-grained pegmatites within tenements 801.099/2023, 801.119/2023 and 801.115/2023, which have been selected for initial LCT follow-up. The properties are located mainly within the Acopiara Complex and near the Solonópole Pegmatite Sub province.

The pegmatites observed within these three tenements locally contain muscovite and occur in granitic and metasedimentary geological environments. Follow-up work will include geochemical analysis, mineralogical studies and more detailed mapping.

Pegmatite veins and outcrops were also identified within tenements 801.102/2023, 801.108/2023, 801.120/2023 and 801.117/2023. Their relative priority will be assessed following receipt and interpretation of the analytical results.

The field programme included the collection of 19 rock samples.



Figure 5. Ceará Project showing GoldHaven's tenements and the distribution of rock types identified during the initial geological reconnaissance programme.



Figure 6. Coarse pegmatite outcrop, Ceará tenements

Samples at Laboratory and Next Steps

Rock samples collected during the reconnaissance programme have been submitted for laboratory analysis. Results will be used to refine exploration priorities and guide follow-up work.

The analytical programme includes:

Cu, Ni, Co, Cr, V, Sc, Au, Ag and platinum-group elements for mafic and ultramafic rocks;

REE, Nb, Ta, Zr, Hf, Y, Th, U, Ga and relevant major elements for syenitic and felsic rocks; and

Li, Cs, Rb, Ta, Nb, Sn, Be, B, Ga, Ge, W and complete REE analysis for pegmatites.





Once received, the analytical results will be integrated with field observations and regional geological information. Interpretation will consider multi-element associations and geological context rather than individual anomalous values.

The results will be used to refine the current exploration priorities and determine where focused geological mapping, mineralogical studies and additional sampling are warranted. In northern Bahia, follow-up work may assess the distribution of mafic to ultramafic rocks and selected portions of the Itiúba Syenitic Massif. In southern Bahia and Ceará, follow-up work may focus on the composition, distribution and geological controls of the identified pegmatites.

GoldHaven will provide a further update once the analytical results have been received and interpreted.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. (Hons), FAusIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven Resources Corp. Mr. Hill is not independent of the Company.

Investor Awareness

GoldHaven has engaged PanAm Marketing Inc. ("PanAm") to provide digital investor awareness and marketing services, including digital advertising, content development and coordination with third-party publishers and content creators across online advertising networks, financial and investment websites, social media platforms and email newsletters. The engagement is for an initial three-month term commencing September 11th, 2026 and ending December 11th 2026, for a total campaign budget of $300,000 payable in cash. No securities, options, warrants or performance-based compensation are payable. PanAm is arm's length to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, neither PanAm nor its principals currently hold any securities of GoldHaven. PanAm's contact information is: Jeff Leslie, 5728 East Blvd., Vancouver, BC V6M 4M4; accounts@panam.marketing; 780-257-4680.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release" are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

The expectation that laboratory analysis of the rock samples collected during the reconnaissance programme will be used to refine exploration priorities and guide follow-up work

GoldHaven's plans for follow-up work in northern Bahia, including geological mapping and laboratory analysis to assess the composition and distribution of mafic to ultramafic rocks and rocks within the Itiúba Syenitic Massif

GoldHaven's plans for follow-up work in southern Bahia and Ceará, including geochemical analysis, mineralogical studies and more detailed pegmatite mapping

The expectation that analytical results will be integrated with field observations and regional geological information to determine where focused geological mapping, mineralogical studies and additional sampling are warranted

GoldHaven's intention to provide a further update once the analytical results have been received and interpreted





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