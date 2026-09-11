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WKN: A41H9K | ISIN: VGG2R09D1107 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.09.26 | 21:59
1,260 US-Dollar
+0,80 % +0,010
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CLICK HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLICK HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Click Holdings Limited: CLIK CEO Buys Shares, Reaffirming Commitment to Long-Term Growth

Hong Kong, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Holdings Limited ("Click Holdings" or "Click" or "we" or "us", NASDAQ: CLIK) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), a leader in human resources ("HR") and senior care solutions in Hong Kong, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Mr. Chan Chun Sing, has purchased 48,200 Class A ordinary shares of the Company in the open market.

Purchase Details

Mr. Chan acquired a total of 48,200 Class A ordinary shares of Click in the open market. All purchases were made at prevailing market prices, representing an aggregate investment of approximately US$49,900. For full details, please refer to the Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"These purchases reflect my personal commitment to the Company and to long-term value creation for shareholders," said Mr. Chan, CEO of Click. "We remain focused on executing our plan in senior care, nursing, logistics and AI-powered HR solutions, while supporting the Company's previously announced long-term strategy targeting approximately HK$500 million in annual revenue."

The Company continues to focus on organic growth, strategic initiatives and operational performance, and remains open to additional mergers and acquisitions and cooperation MOUs to support its service offerings, market position and long-term strategy targeting approximately HK$500 million in annual revenue.

The Company expects to announce its annual results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 in October 2026, in accordance with applicable reporting requirements. This press release does not contain financial results, forecasts or guidance.

About Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK)

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a Hong Kong-based leader in AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions. Through its proprietary platform, CLIK connects clients with a talent pool of over 25,000 professionals, serving nursing, logistics, and professional services sectors.

For more information, please visit https://clickholdings.com.hk.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For enquiry, please contact:

Click Holdings Limited

Unit 1709-11, 17/F
Tower 2, The Gateway
Harbour City, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Email: jack.wong@jfy.hk
Phone: +852 2691 8200


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.