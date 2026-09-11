Exodus Movement, Inc. August 2026 -- Monthly Metrics

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or the "Company"), a leading self-custodial finance and payments platform, today announced select metrics for the month of August 2026 in connection with its Web3 and Payment Processing services.

"August was an encouraging month across both sides of our business," said James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus. "Our Web3 exchange volumes increased approximately 20% from July as monthly active users remained relatively stable. While we remain cautious about drawing conclusions from one month of improved activity, we are encouraged by the direction of exchange volumes on our platform."

"Transaction activity in our payments business also continued to grow, with gross transaction volume increasing approximately 6% from July and nearly 18% from June. Importantly, this growth is occurring before the benefit of several operational initiatives currently underway. We also continue to make progress on the payments infrastructure initiatives discussed during our August earnings call while integrating Monavate and executing against our broader cost-reduction initiatives."

Web3 Services

Exchange provider processed volume was $376.8 million for the month of August 2026, of which 23% originated from the Company's XO Swap partners. This compares with $314.8 million exchange provider processed volume in July 2026, of which 23% originated from the Company's XO Swap partners.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 1.4 million as of August 31, 2026, compared to 1.4 million as of July 31, 2026.

Payment Processing Services

Gross transaction volume was $356.8 million for the month of August 2026, compared to $338.0 million in gross transaction volume for the month of July 2026. Gross transaction volume is calculated by converting total monthly transaction volume from British Pounds (GBP) to U.S. Dollars using the average currency conversion rate of 1 GBP to 1.35 USD for August and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD for July.

Monthly Active Cards were 757.9 thousand as of August 31, 2026, compared to 783.6 thousand as of July 31, 2026. Monthly Active Cards represents the total number of unique payment cards issued on behalf of enterprise customers that made transactions during the applicable month.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure and card/payment services for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "likely," "believes," "views", "estimates", or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2026, the Q2 2026 Form 10-Q as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

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