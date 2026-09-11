BingX Card Now Available to All Eligible Users, Bringing Crypto Rewards to Everyday Spending

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today announced the full rollout of the BingX Card, making it available to all eligible users following an early-access period for selected VIPs, affiliates, and early users.

The broader rollout marks another step in BingX's efforts to bring digital assets into everyday financial experiences. With the BingX Card, eligible users can use their crypto for everyday purchases while earning rewards for eligible spending and selected subscription services.

The upgraded BingX Card offers:

Up to 5% Cashback: Users can earn up to 5% cashback on eligible everyday purchases, bringing competitive rewards to users beyond VIP tiers.

Users can earn up to 5% cashback on eligible everyday purchases, bringing competitive rewards to users beyond VIP tiers. 20% Subscription Cashback: Eligible subscriptions for some of the most popular services can attract up to 20% cash back.

Eligible subscriptions for some of the most popular services can attract up to 20% cash back. Faster Cashback Access: Rewards become visible following an eligible transaction and can be claimed as soon as three days later.

Rewards become visible following an eligible transaction and can be claimed as soon as three days later. BingX Metal Card Coming Soon: A premium physical card designed for users who want a more elevated experience for frequent everyday spending.

"Bringing the BingX Card to a broader user base is an important step in making digital assets more practical and accessible in everyday life," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "The next stage of crypto adoption is not only about how people trade or hold digital assets, but also how naturally those assets fit into their broader financial lives. By combining everyday spending with meaningful rewards, we are making that connection more practical and accessible."

The full rollout is part of BingX's broader focus on expanding the utility of digital assets beyond trading. As BingX continues to build its multi-asset offering, the BingX Card creates another bridge between digital-asset markets and everyday financial activity, giving eligible users a familiar way to spend their crypto while accessing rewards.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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