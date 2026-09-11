Lebanon's Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and Ministry of Energy and Water have issued new rules for the deployment of PV systems with capacities of up to 1.5 MW. The government said the interim provisions will remain in force until the country's regulator introduces final rules, which are currently under development. Under the new framework, PV systems below 1.5 MW do not require approval from the Ministry of Energy and Water. However, installations must follow a defined municipal administrative and safety procedure. Municipalities are responsible ...

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