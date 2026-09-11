StarTV continues to grow its innovative television services through the EUTELSAT 117° West video neighborhood

This partnership supports the delivery of Direct-to-Home television, educational content and new viewing experiences across Mexico

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced the extension and expansion of its long-standing partnership with StarTV, part of Grupo W Com, one of Mexico's leading direct-to-home (DTH) television providers, for the continued delivery of satellite television and next-gen services via the EUTELSAT 117 West B satellite.

Under the renewed multi-year agreement, StarTV will expand its use of satellite capacity on EUTELSAT 117° West B to support the continued growth of its service portfolio, including direct-to-home television, educational content initiatives, and NVOD (Near Video On Demand) over IP across Mexico. The collaboration reflects the increasing importance of satellite infrastructure in enabling the evolution of television services and digital inclusion throughout the country.

As demand for high-quality content and digital services continues to evolve, Eutelsat's satellite infrastructure remains a key tool to ensuring reliable, scalable, and wide-reaching service delivery. The agreement reinforces the relevance of the 117° West orbital position as one of the most important video neighborhoods in Mexico and Latin America, supporting broadcasters and operators with high-performance distribution capabilities.

Jean-François Fallacher, CEO of Eutelsat, commented: "This expanded partnership with Grupo W Com demonstrates how satellite continues to evolve alongside the changing video landscape, expanding access to high-quality entertainment and digital services across Mexico, while driving innovation in the country's television market."

Jose Aguirré Campos, CEO of Grupo W Com, added: "This partnership has allowed us to not just offer low cost pay TV services in Mexico, but to increase our portfolio of services and innovate in order to have added value in our offer and to differentiate ourselves from our competitors. We strongly believe in reinventing ourselves in an industry that constantly demands it and Eutelsat has been working hand-in-hand with our team to launch new services like the NVOD (Near Video On Demand) via Broadcast, which we believe will help reduce churn and will give our customers a chance to have access to movies and tv shows specially in remote places where there are not any accessible ISPs."

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 5,800 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

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