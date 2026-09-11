Inogen Alliance: Rethinking EHS Podcast Season 3: Conversations Behind the Expertise

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / For three seasons, Rethinking EHS: Global Goals. Local Delivery. has served as more than a podcast for Inogen Alliance. It has become a reflection of who we are as a global community: local experts sharing practical knowledge, learning from one another, and exploring how complex environmental, health, safety, and sustainability challenges are experienced differently around the world.



As we have just relaunched new episodes this week, it is a fitting time to reflect on what Season 3 has represented, not only in the topics we covered, but in the people who generously shared their expertise and experiences along the way.

The strongest idea behind the podcast is also one of the simplest: global challenges are better understood when local voices are part of the conversation.

A Podcast Built Around the Way the Alliance Works

The Alliance already has an established culture of knowledge sharing. Professionals connect through global working groups, international meetings, collaborative projects and the everyday exchange of expertise between member firms. The podcast takes that same model and opens the conversation to a wider professional audience.

Rather than attempting to provide a single "global" answer to an EHS or sustainability challenge, each episode asks what the issue looks like in different places.

What is changing locally? What are clients experiencing? How are regulations, infrastructure, culture or environmental conditions influencing the response? And, importantly, what can professionals in one region learn from those working somewhere else?

Across Inogen Alliance, our Associates work within their local markets every day. They understand the regulations, cultural expectations, environmental conditions, business realities, and community needs that shape decision-making. By bringing these perspectives together, we create a more complete understanding of global challenges and opportunities.

That approach has allowed Season 3 to move from emerging contaminants and risk management to data centers, energy resilience and other rapidly evolving issues, bringing together contributors from North America, India, Europe, Australia and New Zealand along the way.

A Podcast Built Around Real Conversations, Not a Script

That diversity also shapes how each episode is developed.

While listeners hear a polished final episode, the conversations themselves are intentionally not heavily scripted. A framework exists to guide discussion, but the expertise comes from the guests themselves. Some speakers are naturally comfortable behind a microphone. Others are stepping into a podcast conversation for the first time. That diversity is part of what makes the discussions authentic.

The goal is never to create perfect rehearsed answers. It is to create space for experts to share what they know, compare experiences, ask questions, and learn from one another in real time.

In many ways, the podcast mirrors what happens every day across the Alliance: a conversation between professionals who bring different local perspectives to a shared challenge.

Looking Back on Season 3

Season 3 explored a wide range of topics that are shaping the future of EHS and sustainability worldwide.

Celebrating 25 Years of Global Collaboration

The season opened by reflecting on 25 years of Inogen Alliance and the power of connecting global organizations with local expertise. The episode highlighted how collaboration across countries, disciplines, and cultures helps organizations address increasingly complex environmental and sustainability challenges.

Emerging Contaminants: From PFAS to Microplastics and Beyond

One of the season's most discussed topics focused on emerging contaminants and the growing scientific understanding of their impacts on environmental and human health. Experts explored how contaminants such as PFAS, microplastics, and 6PPD are reshaping regulatory discussions and environmental risk management strategies around the world.

Risk Management in a More Uncertain World

As businesses face increasing operational, environmental, and psychosocial risks, the role of EHS professionals continues to evolve. This episode examined how risk management is shifting from a traditional compliance function toward a strategic business capability focused on resilience, proactive planning, and long-term organizational success.

Together, they explored how organizations can better anticipate risk, strengthen resilience, and support decision-making in increasingly complex operating environments.

The Global Data Center Boom

As demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence accelerates, data centers have become one of the fastest-growing infrastructure sectors in the world.

In one of the season's most timely episodes, guests examined the environmental, health, and safety realities behind rapid data center expansion, including infrastructure growth, energy demands, emerging risks, and opportunities for international collaboration.

Energy Resilience and Critical Infrastructure

Season 3 also explored the growing importance of energy resilience and how organizations are preparing for increasing pressure on infrastructure systems. Discussions examined how local conditions, regulatory frameworks, and technological advances influence approaches to resilience across regions.

Looking Ahead: Climate Resilience, Psychosocial and Mental Health in the Workplace, and Global M&A

Additional conversations now in production continue the season's focus on globally relevant issues with local implications.

Upcoming episodes will explore topics including:

Climate and urban resilience

Flood modeling and coastal planning

Psychosocial EHS and workplace mental health

Global mergers & acquisitions

Across Season 3, every conversation and every episode adds another piece to a growing collective resource.

A practitioner dealing with energy resilience in New Zealand can hear how similar challenges are being approached in Europe. An EHS leader managing multinational operations can hear how the same risk is understood under different regulatory and cultural conditions. A specialist can discover that an idea developed elsewhere in the Alliance has direct relevance to a challenge in their own market.

That is what Global Goals, Local Delivery looks like in practice.

Turning local knowledge into a shared resource

As Inogen Alliance celebrates 25 years, Rethinking EHS is more than a podcast series. It reflects the community behind the Alliance: professionals with deep local knowledge who are willing to share it, challenge one another and learn together.

From New Zealand to the rest of the world, the technology and production make the connection possible.

Every guest who steps behind the microphone contributes something unique: a local perspective, a different way of thinking, or an experience that others can learn from.

That willingness to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and learn together is what has defined Inogen Alliance for the past 25 years.

It is the people - and the knowledge they bring with them - that make the conversation valuable and to accelerate a resilient planet for all.

People Make the Difference

The technology, production process, and global distribution help make the podcast possible. But they are not what makes it valuable.

Its value comes from the willingness of experts across the Alliance to share their knowledge, experiences, successes, and lessons learned with a broader audience.

And it is what continues to make Rethinking EHS worth listening to.

As we look ahead to the next season of conversations, we remain grateful to the experts, hosts, guests, sponsors, and listeners who have helped turn local knowledge into a shared global resource.

Season 3 Sponsors

Season 3 of Rethinking EHS: Global Goals. Local Delivery. was made possible through the support of member companies across Inogen Alliance, including:

Antea Group USA

Antea Group UK

HPC AG

Chola MS Risk Services

Peter J. Ramsay & Associates

Baden Consulting

Tonkin + Taylor

Terrapex

Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

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SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rethinking-ehs-podcast-season-3-conversations-behind-the-experti-1219767