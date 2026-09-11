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PR Newswire
11.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Honors Victims of 9/11: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 11th

  • The New York Stock Exchange marks a quarter-century since the 9/11 attacks with a day of remembrance.
    • The annual moment of silence will occur on the trading floor at 9:20 AM ET to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.
    • Today's Opening Bell will spotlight the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
  • Former NYSE Chairman + CEO Dick Grasso will join NYSE Live to discuss the closing and reopening of the Exchange after 9/11.
    • Grasso will also share his insights on how capital markets have evolved over the past 25 years.
    • Former CNBC Sr. Markets Correspondent Bob Pisani, former Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) partner Abby Joseph Cohen, and StoneX Sr. Advisor Jon Hilsenrath will also join programming.
  • The NYSE welcomes 9/11 Day, founder and organizer of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
    • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a named sponsor of the 9/11 Day of Service initiative.
    • Employees are expected to volunteer across New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Jacksonville.

Opening Bell
9/11 Day marks the National Day of Service and Remembrance in observance of the 25th Anniversary of 9/11.

Closing Bell
The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund commemorates the 25th anniversary of September 11th.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-honors-victims-of-911-nyse-content-update-302876419.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.