Real Tested Inc: GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com Launches With 570+ Tested Allergen-Free Recipes

GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com is a recipe library of more than 570 tested gluten-free and dairy-free recipes for coeliac, lactose intolerant, and dual-allergen households, with ingredient substitution guides and full nutrition data.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com launches a tested recipe library of more than 570 gluten-free and dairy-free recipes built for coeliac, lactose-intolerant, and dual-allergen households. The site is operated by Real Tested Inc. and structured as an editorial recipe library rather than a content-mill aggregator. Every recipe is kitchen-tested twice and labelled with a verified allergen profile, ingredient substitution guides, and full nutrition data.

The launch catalogue spans breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and pantry-staple categories, with deep coverage of weeknight family meals: stir-fries, sheet-pan dinners, baked salmon and chicken, slow-cooker stews, and dairy-free baking. Each recipe lists certified gluten-free brand recommendations for flour blends, soy sauce, oats, and broths, plus dairy alternatives for butter, milk, cheese, and yoghurt with one-to-one swap ratios that hold up in baking. The library includes 60 dedicated dessert recipes-cinnamon raisin bread, banana coffee cake, chocolate chip cookies-and a substitution reference covering xanthan gum versus psyllium husk, coconut cream, and nutritional yeast. A holiday section covers Thanksgiving turkey and gravy, Christmas cookies, Easter ham, and Passover-friendly desserts using almond and potato starch. For plant-based households, the site features fully vegan adaptations using egg replacers such as flax eggs and aquafaba, with side-by-side comparisons to popular vegan recipes from sources like Minimalist Baker.

U.S. and U.K. searches for gluten-free dairy-free recipes have climbed steadily as coeliac diagnosis rates rose and as dairy-restriction diets expanded beyond medically diagnosed lactose intolerance. Growing awareness of non-celiac gluten sensitivity, IBS triggers, and autoimmune conditions has widened the audience seeking these recipes beyond traditional allergen management. Most existing recipe sites in the category are single-blogger archives that mix gluten-free posts with conventional baking and force readers to read each ingredient list twice. GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com is filtered so every published recipe meets both exclusions by default, with optional toggles for nut-free, egg-free, refined-sugar-free, low-FODMAP, and soy-free, allowing households with stacked dietary requirements to find recipes without scanning ingredient lists. The site also includes meal-prep guides with freezer-friendly batch-cooking strategies, weekly meal plans for busy households, and time-saving hacks. A budget-focused section recommends affordable store brands, compares costs of gluten-free flours and oats, and provides printable grocery lists for essential pantry staples. Curated roundups highlight trending 2026 recipes, including air-fryer dinners and viral TikTok-inspired dishes, alongside a "best 10-minute gluten-free dairy-free dinners" list.

The site features beginner tutorials on gluten-free dairy-free baking science, explaining why psyllium husk differs from xanthan gum, optimal flour blend ratios, and troubleshooting common failures like gummy textures. A nutrition panel reports calories, protein, fibre, and sodium per serving, and an allergen sidebar flags additional exclusions such as egg, soy, nut, and refined sugar.

"Households managing two allergens at once are doing two filtering passes on every recipe site they visit, and they are still getting it wrong," said the editorial lead at GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com. "We built this so the default state of the library is already safe. If a recipe is on the site, it is gluten-free and dairy-free, and the substitution math has already been done for you."

FAQ

What does a gluten-free and dairy-free diet exclude?

A gluten-free dairy-free diet excludes wheat, barley, rye, and most oats unless certified gluten-free, along with milk, butter, cheese, yoghurt, cream, and whey-based ingredients. It also excludes processed foods that use wheat-derived thickeners, malt flavouring, or milk-derived additives such as casein and lactose, which appear in many packaged sauces, soups, and baked goods.

What are the best dairy substitutes for baking?

Coconut cream, full-fat oat milk, and cashew cream are the most reliable one-to-one substitutes for dairy milk and cream in baking, while plant-based butter sticks such as Miyoko's or Country Crock Plant Butter perform closest to dairy butter in cookies, pie crusts, and cakes. Coconut yoghurt works as a sour-cream and buttermilk replacement when thinned with lemon juice.

Are gluten-free recipes automatically dairy-free?

No, gluten-free recipes are not automatically dairy-free, and many gluten-free baking recipes rely heavily on butter, milk, and cream cheese for structure and moisture. Households managing both exclusions need recipes that are formulated for the dual restriction from the start, since simple substitutions in a butter-heavy recipe often fail.

More information is available at GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com.

About GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com

GlutenAndDairyFreeRecipes.com is an editorial recipe collection of more than 570 tested allergen-free recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, baking, and desserts. Every recipe is independently tested and photographed in a dedicated gluten-and-dairy-free test kitchen, with substitution notes and additional dietary-pattern tags throughout. Operated by Real Tested Inc.

About Justin Hartfield

Justin Hartfield is the co-founder of Weedmaps and the founder of Real Tested Inc., a digital media company that builds independent, editorially driven consumer directories across cannabis, health, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Real Tested Inc. operates a portfolio of consumer information platforms serving millions of readers worldwide.

Contact Info

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: info@glutenanddairyfreerecipes.com

Phone: +1(833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glutenanddairyfreerecipes.com-launches-with-570-tested-allergen-1169101