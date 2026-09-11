Vertical Data Signs Definitive Purchase Agreement to Develop a Data Center in Central Sweden

Proposed acquisition includes an existing 4.5 MW industrial data center site and an application underway to increase power capacity to up to 100 MW

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company providing GPU financing, AI hardware, sovereign cloud and edge data center solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement under its majority-owned Vertical Data Nordic AB ("VDN") to acquire an existing industrial data center site with 4.5 MW of power capacity in the Sollefteå Municipality in Central Sweden. If the proposed transaction proceeds, the Company intends to continue pursuing an application for up to 100 MW of total power capacity to build out an AI data center facility.

"This agreement provides Vertical Data with an excellent opportunity to expand our data center footprint outside of the US in an area within Central Sweden that is powered by renewable hydro electricity and backed by a local government that is actively supporting data center development in the area," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vertical Data. "This project is one of several in our active conversion pipeline representing 250 MW+ of global data center opportunities that would see us transforming existing industrial sites into institutional grade AI data centers."

Central Sweden's climate, proximity to renewable power generation and access to fiber and transportation infrastructure make the area strategically attractive for large-scale data center development opportunities. The Sollefteå Municipality, has publicly stated that the Hamre Industrial Park where the property is located is connected to up to 500 MW of available grid capacity. The application remains subject to applicable utility, regulatory and technical processes and approvals.

Vertical Data and VDN are currently focused on satisfying the remaining conditions to closing and continue to approach the project with diligence and discipline. Site requirements, development costs, customer demand and financing needs will be assessed upon closing, which is anticipated in the next several weeks. Completion of the transaction remains subject to financing, corporate approvals, applicable regulatory clearances and other customary and transaction-specific closing conditions.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) is an AI infrastructure company operating three platforms. VerticalData.io provides enterprise GPU provisioning and managed infrastructure. GPUfinancing.com arranges structured financing for GPU deployments. Vertical Edge holds equity in the data centers the Company sources, develops, leases and manages. Together, the three platforms deliver hardware, financing and facilities under one company. For more information, please visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include statements regarding the following: the proposed timing of the closing of the acquisition, the Company's intent to continue pursuing an application for up to 100 MW of total power capacity to build out an AI data center facility, that the location of the data center site in Central Sweden will be powered by renewable hydro electricity and backed by a local government that is actively supporting data center development in the area, that such area where the property is located is connected to up to 500 MW of available grid capacity, that the application remains subject to applicable utility, regulatory and technical processes and approvals, the fact that site requirements, development costs, customer demand and financing needs will not be assessed until closing and that the completion of the transaction remains subject to financing, corporate approvals, applicable regulatory clearances and other customary and transaction-specific closing conditions.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks described in the immediately preceding paragraph and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC that are described below.

These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other risk factors and cautionary statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

meyling@verticaldata.io

https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-signs-definitive-purchase-agreement-to-develop-a-da-1219648