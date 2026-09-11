RedChip Companies, Inc.: Anixa Biosciences and Nexalin Technology Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ANIX: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/anix_access

NXL: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nxl_access

Anixa Biosciences: Advancing a Vaccine to Treat and Prevent Breast Cancer

Amit Kumar, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show with a participant in the company's Phase 1 breast cancer vaccine trial to discuss Anixa's effort to treat breast cancer, prevent recurrence and, ultimately, prevent the disease before it develops. Developed with Cleveland Clinic, funded by the US Department of Defense, the vaccine targets alpha-lactalbumin, a protein expressed in breast cancer cells, particularly triple-negative breast cancer ("TNBC"), but absent from normal breast tissue outside of lactation.

Anixa has completed a 35-patient Phase 1 trial that met its major endpoints, with no safety concerns reported and protocol-specified immune responses observed in 74% of participants. The program included TNBC survivors at risk of recurrence, genetically high-risk women and patients with residual disease receiving Keytruda. The interview also features Sherie Steinberger, a TNBC survivor and Phase 1 participant, who describes receiving three vaccination injections after treatment and experiencing no side effects.

Anixa is now preparing for Phase 2, with a planned neoadjuvant study comparing standard of care plus the vaccine against standard of care alone. Longer term, the company sees a path from treatment to recurrence prevention and, ultimately, prophylactic vaccination of cancer-free individuals.

Nexalin Technology: Building a Drug-Free Neurostimulation Platform

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL), joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the company's non-invasive approach to treating mental health and neurological disorders. Nexalin's proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology is designed to modulate deep brain networks without drugs, with peer-reviewed studies reporting clinical improvements and objective changes in brain activity across Alzheimer's disease, ADHD, depression and insomnia.

Nexalin is pairing its Gen-3 HALO Clarity headset with NeuroCare, an AI-enabled virtual clinic designed to bring treatment into the home with remote physician oversight, real-time monitoring and data capture. This model could expand Nexalin beyond device sales into subscription-based recurring revenue and long-term patient engagement.

A key near-term catalyst is a pivotal, randomized, triple-blinded insomnia trial designed to support a planned FDA de novo submission. With international approvals already secured for its Gen-2 device, Nexalin is working to transition from clinical development toward manufacturing and commercialization while pursuing a broader pipeline spanning depression, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and psychiatric conditions.

ANIX and NXL are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexalin's medical devices are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body. Nexalin products are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues using frequency based bioelectronic medical technology. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa"), Nexalin Technology, Inc. ("Nexalin"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Anixa's and Nexalin's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Anixa and Nexalin and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Anixa and Nexalin contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anixa-biosciences-and-nexalin-technology-interviews-to-air-natio-1219763