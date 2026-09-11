Fidji Simo Joins Nscale Board of Directors

Former OpenAI CEO of AGI Deployment appointed as Independent Director

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nscale, a full-stack AI cloud platform, today announced that Fidji Simo, former OpenAI CEO of AGI Deployment, has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

"Fidji is one of the most accomplished product leaders in tech, having built products used by billions of people around the world," said Josh Payne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nscale. "Very few leaders understand what products at that scale demand of the systems underneath them. That's what we're building for at Nscale. Fidji joins a board we've built deliberately, with the experience of scaling platforms to the largest in the world, and the independence, financial rigor and operating depth to which companies at this scale are held."

"I've seen firsthand that access to compute can determine how fast companies can turn AI breakthroughs into products used by millions of people," said Fidji Simo. "But the next generation of AI infrastructure won't be won on compute alone. It will be won by companies that integrate the entire stack - from the physical infrastructure that powers AI to the software that makes it usable at scale - and make that enormous complexity disappear for their customers. Nscale is building exactly that, and I'm excited to join the Board as the company scales the infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI."

Fidji most recently served as CEO, AGI Deployment at OpenAI, leading the business and product teams responsible for bringing the company's research to users, and continues to serve as an advisor to the company. Prior to OpenAI, she was CEO and Chair of Instacart. In that role, she led the company to profitability and through its public listing in 2023. Fidji brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling consumer technology products across social, commerce, and artificial intelligence.

Prior to Instacart, Fidji spent a decade at Meta, where she served as Head of the Facebook App, overseeing News Feed, Video, Groups, Marketplace, and Ads, and earlier led the company's mobile advertising products. She began her career at eBay. Fidji currently serves on the board of directors of Shopify.

Fidji's appointment follows the addition of Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Decker, and Nick Clegg to the Nscale Board earlier this year.

About Nscale

Nscale is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company headquartered in London. Founded in 2024, Nscale designs, builds and operates AI data centres and delivers GPU cloud services to AI labs and enterprises, with campuses under development in Norway and the United States.

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