Implantica's Capital Markets Day webcast available on demand

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.) would like to thank all who attended its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on September 9, 2026.

A recording of the event is now available to watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8ECxENu3wY

The event focused on Implantica's U.S. rollout strategy following the recent FDA approval of RefluxStop and included perspectives from three leading surgeons on acid reflux and the RefluxStop procedure, as well as two patient testimonials, including from a surgeon who is himself a RefluxStop patient.

The webcast is divided into chapters, allowing viewers to easily go directly to individual presentations and speakers. To see the chapters, click 'View chapter' at the bottom of the video. The chapter list will then appear to the right of the video, and viewers can select any chapter to go directly to that part of the webcast.

The chapters include:

Welcome: Tomas Puusepp, Board Member

Tomas Puusepp, Board Member CEO Update: Vision and Strategy: Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO & Founder

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO & Founder U.S. commercial strategy and market opportunity: Amit Kukreja, COO & President, U.S. Operations

Amit Kukreja, COO & President, U.S. Operations U.S. marketing strategy: Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy Q&A: Dr. Peter Forsell, Amit Kukreja, Juanita Eberhart

Dr. Peter Forsell, Amit Kukreja, Juanita Eberhart Clinical experience and outlook: Dr. John C. Lipham, University of Southern California

Dr. John C. Lipham, University of Southern California Q&A: Dr. John C. Lipham

Dr. John C. Lipham European Market Update: Dr. Peter Forsell

Dr. Peter Forsell Physician & Patient Perspective: Dr. J. Daniel Sánchez, Cirugía Laparoscópica Madrid

Dr. J. Daniel Sánchez, Cirugía Laparoscópica Madrid Physician Perspective: Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust Patient story and Q&A: Mrs. Sallyann Warner

Mrs. Sallyann Warner Panel Chat and Q&A: Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, Dr. J Daniel Sánchez, Dr. Peter Forsell, Amit Kukreja

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 11, 2026, at 2:50 p.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop, is an FDA approved and CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring and control of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. These investigational devices are intended to facilitate remote changes to treatment, potentially saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Stockholm: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a treatment for GERD designed to address the root cause of acid reflux. Conventional anti-reflux surgical procedures typically rely on encircling the esophagus and are often associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch or vomit, and gas bloating. RefluxStop is different and aims to restore and maintain the lower esophageal sphincter in its natural anatomical position without encircling or applying pressure on the food passageway. Commercial performance from a multitude of centers supports the clinical study data collected and shows that the RefluxStop device can successfully treat GERD without wrapping or constricting the esophageal sphincter, thereby avoiding the side effects commonly seen with the other current treatment approaches. Long-term 5-year clinical outcomes on RefluxStop have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and support that a significant portion of the patient population will achieve clinically meaningful results, with minimal risks, when used in accordance with the indications for use.

Indications for Use: RefluxStop is an implantable sterile medical device intended to treat acid and non-acid reflux in patients diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The device ensures maintenance of a normal physiological situation for the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) in a defined intra-abdominal position, allowing natural physiological function of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), thereby reducing or eliminating acid and non-acid reflux. The RefluxStop Deployment Tool is indicated for patients diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), defined by abnormal impedance pH and/or pH testing, and indicated for RefluxStop implantation.

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

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