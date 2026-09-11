POWTEK Group Showcases Multi-Brand Manufacturing Strength at Heating Tech Expo 2026 and Zuchex 2026

WARSAW, Poland and ISTANBUL, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POWTEK Group ("POWTEK") showcased its multi-brand product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities at two major European trade shows in September, with KALTEC participating in Heating Tech Expo 2026 in Warsaw, Poland, and MORRTOP and X-CRAFTER exhibiting at Zuchex International Home and Kitchenware Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey. Through its brands serving different product categories and customer segments, POWTEK engaged with industry professionals, international buyers and potential business partners while strengthening its connections across the European market.

The two exhibitions highlighted POWTEK's capabilities across diverse sectors. At Heating Tech Expo 2026, KALTEC showcased customized HVAC solutions and R&D tailored for the European market, while MORRTOP and X-CRAFTER presented kitchen appliances at Zuchex 2026 to demonstrate the Group's manufacturing and development expertise to global buyers.

Founded in 2003, POWTEK is a worldwide leading manufacturer specializing in heating and domestic hot water, alongside smart kitchen appliances. As a trusted, long-term partner to world-renowned brands, POWTEK proudly delivers high-quality solutions to customers in more than 50 countries and regions.

Operating 12 intelligent production lines with an annual capacity of 2 million units, the Group's new manufacturing base has been completed and put into operation, further expanding its production capabilities and supporting growing demand from international markets. The facilities strictly adhere to international manufacturing protocols, holding full ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications.

KALTEC, a brand of POWTEK Group, has developed a presence in the European HVAC market through its Spanish subsidiary, Kaltec-Confort S.L.U., and its membership in Spain's HVAC industry association FEGECA. MORRTOP and X-CRAFTER extend the Group's multi-brand portfolio into the kitchen appliance sector, enabling POWTEK Group to address different market needs through specialized brands and product offerings.

"Europe and international markets have long been important to POWTEK's business development. Through our brands participating in Heating Tech Expo and Zuchex, we had the opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals, customers and potential partners from different markets," said Michael Chan, CEO of POWTEK. "By bringing different brands to specialized exhibitions, we aim to demonstrate the Group's capabilities in product development, R&D and manufacturing while exploring long-term cooperation with more international partners. We are confident in the prospects of the European market and look forward to providing more customers with high-quality manufacturing services."

For more information, please visit http://www.powtek.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powtek-group-showcases-multi-brand-manufacturing-strength-at-heating-tech-expo-2026-and-zuchex-2026-302876443.html