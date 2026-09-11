Bybit Opens the Floor, Inviting Users to Weigh In on Bybit AI

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is inviting users to try Bybit AI, an AI assistant built into the Bybit app as an integrated conversational layer, and share their feedback for a chance to win 50 USDT.

From now until October 9, 2026, Bybit invites users to ask Bybit AI anything and submit genuine user reviews and suggestions that can inform ongoing improvements. Users who register for the event, try the assistant, and submit detailed accounts of their experience, including what they asked, what happened, and what could be improved, are eligible to receive 50 USDT each. Up to 500 winners will be selected based on the specificity and authenticity of their feedback.

To enhance AI education, Bybit is also hosting a new Bybit Quests challenge from now until September 20, 2026, offering users the opportunity to explore Bybit AI in-depth through educational resources and a short quiz. The top 40 scorers will each receive 25 USDT in bonus rewards.

Officially released on September 9, 2026, Bybit AI allows users to ask questions in plain language, receive instant answers and customer service, and confirm trading actions. The intelligent assistant works around the clock through conversations, and users no longer need to navigate menus or wait for a support agent for generic queries. Bybit AI currently supports account-related queries, such as checking Bybit Card spending or reviewing VIP benefits, managing account settings and notification preferences, while offering market and product intelligence from funding rates to Bybit TradFi listings.

Bybit will continue to refine Bybit AI based on user input as part of its broader effort to integrate AI-empowered customer experience across the platform. To learn more about Bybit AI, users may visit: Introduction to Bybit AI or rewatch a livestream session to see Bybit AI in action.

Terms and conditions apply. For details, users may visit: Bybit AI is live. Win 50 USDT.

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