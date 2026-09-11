Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Critical Minerals Americas Inc. ("CMAI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Bradley as Executive Vice President, External Relations & Chief Sustainability Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Bradley brings extensive public and private sector experience in government, resource development, technology deployment, Indigenous engagement, international relations, and environmental and carbon management.

In his new role, Mr. Bradley will lead CMAI's sustainability, environmental stewardship, Indigenous engagement, government relations, and broader stakeholder engagement initiatives as the Company advances its SBH Polymetallic Black Shale Project in Alberta.

"Ken brings a valuable combination of public policy, resource development, technology deployment, and stakeholder engagement experience," said Denis Clement, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMAI. "His leadership will be important as we advance the SBH Project and pursue a responsible and innovative approach to critical minerals development in Alberta. We are delighted to welcome him to CMAI's executive team."

During his career with the Government of Alberta, Mr. Bradley held several senior positions, including Assistant Deputy Minister of Research and External Relations with the Department of Energy; Vice Chairman of the Alberta Oil Sands Technology Research Authority (AOSTRA); and Assistant Deputy Minister of International Marketing and Regional Development with the Department of Economic Development.

In these roles, Mr. Bradley contributed to integrating resource development policy and government decision-making with Alberta's long-term economic development priorities. He also represented Alberta on the governing board of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Centre for Heavy Oil and served as Vice Chairman of the China-Alberta petroleum Training Centre in Beijing.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bradley held positions with the Government of Canada in the departments of Justice, Foreign Affairs, and Labor.

In the private sector, Mr. Bradley advised companies on advanced technology deployment and engagement with Indigenous Nations, particularly within oil sands mining and in situ operations.

Mr. Bradley also led planning and regulatory approval activities for the proposed 16-billion Canada GTL Project, which was conceived as a greenfield gas-to-liquids development in North America. More recently, his work has focused on carbon emissions management and carbon capture technologies.

"I am pleased to join Critical Minerals Americas at an important stage in the development of both the Company and Canada's critical minerals sector," said Ken Bradley, Executive Vice President, External Relations & Chief Sustainability Officer of CMAI. "The SBH Project presents an opportunity to combine technological innovation with environmental stewardship, meaningful engagement, and long-term economic development. I look forward to working with the CMAI team and its stakeholders to advance the project."

Mr. Bradley's appointment strengthens CMAI's senior leadership team as the Company advances the SBH Project and works to support secure Canadian and North American supply chains for critical minerals and rare earth elements.

About Critical Minerals Americas Inc.

Critical Minerals Americas Inc. ("CMAI") is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the SBH Polymetallic Black Shale Project in northeastern Alberta. CMAI holds a 100% interest in approximately 466.66 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Athabasca region.

The SBH Project hosts extensive mineralized black shale horizons containing multiple critical minerals and rare earth elements, including molybdenum, nickel, uranium, vanadium, zinc, copper, cobalt, lithium, scandium and rare earth elements. CMAI is advancing the Project with a focus on developing a large-scale, multi-metal resource and evaluating innovative, lower-energy bio-hydrometallurgical processing technologies with the potential to support an integrated Canadian critical-minerals supply chain.

CMAI's vision is to establish the SBH Project as a potential cornerstone of an Alberta-based critical-minerals processing and production hub, helping support secure North American and allied supply chains for energy, advanced manufacturing and defense applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business plans, project development, financing activities, regulatory approvals, proposed public listing, and anticipated benefits of the SBH Project. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313976