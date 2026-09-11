Mission Increase, Frontiers Partner to Expand Training for Global Nonprofit Leaders

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Mission Increase and Frontiers, the international mission movement, announced a partnership to expand access to fundraising and organizational health training for ministries and nonprofit leaders worldwide. The partnership is designed to support nonprofit leaders working across cultures.

Members of the Frontiers organization and the nonprofit partners they serve will gain access to Mi Academy, a self-paced online platform built on the foundation of Mission Increase's established training for nonprofit leaders. Mission Increase has engaged over 10,000 organizations globally, strengthening leadership and fundraising outcomes.

Mi Academy offers training in eight specialties, including fundraising, leadership, communications, and organizational culture, equipping leaders with practical tools for immediate application. The platform includes an artificial intelligence assistant, Mi Advisor, which provides coaching throughout the learning process, helps bridge the gap between training and real-world execution, and supports leaders with tools such as fundraising planning and donor communications. Mission Increase will also provide coaching on the platform's tools and content.

"We are excited to partner with Frontiers in their mission to help leaders overseas reach their full potential," said Scott Scharpen, chief strategy officer of Mission Increase. "Their direct investment in nonprofits aligns with the type of training Mi Academy is designed to deliver, supported by Mi Advisor helping professionals apply what they learn in real time."

"Our vision aligns with Mission Increase's commitment to equip nonprofits to multiply their impact," said a senior executive at Frontiers. "Mi Academy offers accessible, high-quality training that strengthens the work our team members lead around the world."

About Mission Increase

Mission Increase is an organization focused on strengthening nonprofits and supporting donors and churches to expand their collective impact. Founded in 1999, Mission Increase provides training in biblically based strategies to improve organizational effectiveness and fundraising. The organization has worked with more than 10,000 nonprofits in the United States and internationally.

About Frontiers

Founded in the USA, the global Frontiers movement is dedicated to bringing the Gospel to all Muslim peoples, with love and respect. The Frontiers global movement has workers representing more than 60 nationalities, serving throughout the Muslim world, including the least-reached peoples and places. Through recruiting, training, sending, and supporting church-planting teams, Frontiers USA and other Frontiers national offices help catalyze reproducing movements of disciples and churches among all Muslim peoples.

Media Contact:

Brianna Roberson

Director of Marketing

Mission Increase

marketing@missionincrease.org

SOURCE: Mission Increase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mission-increase-frontiers-partner-to-expand-training-for-global-nonprofit-leaders-1205720