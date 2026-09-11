RaySearch Laboratories AB: Accuray and RaySearch agree to collaboration integrating RayStation software with Accuray platforms to accelerate Accuray's online adaptive capabilities

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement providing for an expanded collaboration aimed at accelerating Accuray's adoption of online adaptive radiation therapy. Under the agreement, Accuray will purchase specified RayStation®* licenses to support the commercial rollout.

The collaboration combines Accuray's advanced photon-based radiation therapy platforms and imaging capabilities with RaySearch's treatment planning and workflow software to enable online adaptive radiation therapy. The initial focus is on Accuray's Radixact®** and the solution will be extended to the CyberKnife®** platform in the future.

Online adaptive radiation therapy allows treatment plans to be adjusted immediately before treatment based on the patient's anatomy at the time of delivery. By bringing imaging, treatment planning and care coordination together, the solution is designed to support more personalized treatments while helping clinics work more efficiently.

Under the agreement, Accuray has agreed to purchase specified RayStation licenses to support the commercialization of online adaptive radiation therapy solutions, which the parties will then jointly market and support. The total order value of USD 8 million will be recognized as revenue primarily in the third and fourth quarters of 2026.

The collaboration will also leverage RayCare®* technology to simplify connectivity between clinical systems and support efficient online adaptive workflows. In connection with the collaboration, RaySearch will further enhance its software to support the Radixact platform, enabling a more integrated workflow for online adaptive radiation therapy.

"Advanced software is a key enabler of online adaptive radiation therapy. By combining RayStation and RayCare technology with Accuray's imaging and treatment delivery technologies, we are creating a comprehensive solution designed to simplify implementation and help more clinics adopt both online and offline adaptive radiation therapy," says Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch. "Accuray's global presence, large installed base, differentiated technology, and worldwide service capabilities made them an ideal partner for us."

"Strategic partnerships are an important part of Accuray's growth strategy, enabling us to accelerate innovation while focusing on our core strengths. RaySearch's expertise in treatment planning, workflow software and system integration makes them a valuable partner as we advance our online adaptive radiation therapy strategy. By combining our complementary capabilities, we aim to bring efficient and personalized adaptive treatments to more patients worldwide," comments Steve La Neve, CEO of Accuray.

For more information, please contact:

RaySearch Laboratories

Johan Löf, founder and CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173

ir@raysearchlabs.com

Accuray

Taylor Bould, Communications Specialist

tbould@accuray.com

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. The company develops unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases, while making commonly treatable cases easier, helping to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. Accuray is dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery and beyond. Through collaboration with clinicians and administrators, the company aims to empower healthcare professionals to help patients return to their lives faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, and has facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure, and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 54 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

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* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

** Radixact and CyberKnife are trademarks owned by Accuray Incorporated.

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-11 15:55 CEST.