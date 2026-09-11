Latvenergo, Latvia's state-owned utility, is evaluating the acquisition of up to 250 MW of wind or hybrid power projects, adding to a Baltic portfolio that already includes a 265 MW completed solar park and a growing pipeline of battery storage assets. It said the acquisition search, advised by PricewaterhouseCoopers, forms part of its medium-term strategy to expand renewable generation, diversify its power mix, and strengthen energy security in Latvia and the wider Baltic region. The company said it will evaluate both ready-to-build projects and operational wind turbines no older than five years, ...

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