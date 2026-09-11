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PR Newswire
11.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
217 Leser
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Taiwan Innotech Expo: From AI Computing to Space Technology and Smart Sustainability 2026 TIE Pavilions Showcase Taiwan's Innovation Capabilities

TAIPEI, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) will be held from September 17 to 19 at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. Co-organized by 12 government agencies-including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, National Science and Technology Council, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Digital Affairs, National Development Council, Academia Sinica, and Ministry of Sports-the expo will center on the theme, "AI-Powered Innovation | Driving a Sustainable Future."

The 2026 TIE will feature the Innovation Economy Pavilion, Future Tech Pavilion (FUTEX), Smart Sustainability Pavilion, and Invention Competition Area. With 435 exhibitors from 18 countries presenting 1,039 technologies, TIE will offer a broad view of Taiwan's advances in industrial innovation, emerging technologies, and sustainable solutions.

Cross-Sector AI Innovation in Focus, Linking International Investment and Market Opportunities

Across the three main pavilions, visitors will see how AI is being applied in semiconductors, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, communications, and public services. These applications illustrate the growing role of AI in both industrial transformation and everyday life.

The expo will also host the Taiwan AI Nexus 2026 Global Forum and Technology Matchmaking Conference, connecting international companies and venture capital firms with Taiwanese technology teams for business discussions, technology partnerships, and commercialization opportunities.

In addition, the IP and Technology Trading Consultation Area will provide professional consultation on technology transfer, patents, and venture capital. Themed guided tours will further help participating companies identify relevant technologies, potential partners, and new market opportunities.

Official website: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-ai-computing-to-space-technology-and-smart-sustainability-2026-tie-pavilions-showcase-taiwans-innovation-capabilities-302871394.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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