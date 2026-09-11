Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market worth $12.64 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is projected to reach USD 12.64 billion by 2031 from USD 8.06 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.06 billion

USD 8.06 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.64 billion

USD 12.64 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.42%

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America led the market in 2025 with a share of 40.0%.

By product, neurostimulation & neuromodulation devices segment held 86.2% of the market in 2025.

By procedure, the nerve repair & regeneration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% in 2025.

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The market encompasses nerve grafts, nerve conduits, neurostimulation devices, biomaterials, and regenerative therapies designed to restore nerve function and support tissue recovery. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of nerve injuries, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in nerve regeneration technologies. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities, rising healthcare investments, technological advancements in biomaterials and tissue engineering, and the growing need for effective nerve repair solutions are accelerating the adoption of advanced nerve repair and regeneration technologies across hospitals, specialty clinics, and research institutions worldwide.

The increasing adoption of advanced nerve stimulation devices, biomaterials, and regenerative technologies is transforming nerve repair by enabling improved nerve recovery, enhanced treatment outcomes, and more efficient clinical procedures. In parallel, advances in nerve conduits, nerve grafts, tissue engineering, and cell-based therapies are expanding the ability to support axonal growth and functional nerve regeneration. These technologies enhance nerve repair outcomes, reduce complications, and provide improved treatment options for patients with peripheral nerve injuries and neurological disorders. As regenerative medicine, minimally invasive procedures, and advanced biomaterial technologies continue to evolve, the nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to become more effective, scalable, and clinically valuable across trauma care, reconstructive surgery, neurological treatment, and regenerative medicine applications.

The neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment accounted for the largest share of the nerve repair and regeneration market in 2025.

Based on product, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterial-based products. The neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025. These devices include spinal cord stimulators, peripheral nerve stimulators, and other neuromodulation systems used to manage nerve-related conditions and support neurological function. Their dominant share reflects the established clinical use of neurostimulation technologies, increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatment approaches, and the growing availability of advanced stimulation systems. In addition, continued technological advancements, expanding clinical applications, and increasing adoption of neuromodulation therapies support sustained demand for these devices and reinforce the segment's leading position throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the nerve repair and regeneration market.

The nerve repair and regeneration market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and other end users. The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for the largest market share because these settings perform a high volume of nerve repair, reconstructive, and neuromodulation procedures. Hospitals and ASCs serve as major centers for surgical nerve repair, nerve grafting, and implantation of neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices, driving significant demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. Furthermore, specialized surgical expertise, advanced medical infrastructure, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are supporting segment growth. The rising need for timely treatment of nerve injuries and neurological conditions continues to strengthen the position of hospitals and ASCs as the leading end-user segment in the nerve repair and regeneration market.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period.

The nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. China, Japan, and India are the region's primary growth markets. Japan's aging population and increasing prevalence of age-related neurological conditions are creating greater demand for advanced nerve treatment solutions. China's expanding medical device industry and increasing availability of specialized neurological care are supporting the development and adoption of nerve repair technologies. Meanwhile, India's growing number of surgical centers, improving access to specialized peripheral nerve care, and increasing availability of advanced medical devices are creating new opportunities for market growth. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by specialized neurological centers, high adoption of sophisticated surgical interventions, favorable reimbursement conditions, and strong clinical expertise in peripheral nerve and neuromodulation procedures.

Key Players

Leading players in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration companies include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Axogen Corporation (US), Baxter (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), NeuroPace, Inc. (US), Bioventus Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), LivaNova PLC (UK), and Neuronetics, Inc. (US).

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Investment Funding Context

The nerve repair and regeneration market saw increasing investment and acquisition activity during 2021-2026, driven by rising demand for advanced therapies and technologies to restore nerve function and improve outcomes in patients with peripheral nerve injuries, spinal cord injuries, and other neurological disorders. Market activity accelerated after 2023 as companies focused on expanding nerve grafts and conduits, nerve repair devices, neurostimulation technologies, biomaterials, cell-based therapies, and regenerative medicine platforms. Key strategic transactions during this period included acquisitions and investments to strengthen capabilities in peripheral nerve repair, tissue engineering, bioengineered nerve grafts, and neuromodulation, enabling companies to broaden their product portfolios and accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation nerve regeneration solutions. Earlier strategic expansions also focused on strengthening expertise in biomaterials, microsurgical nerve repair technologies, and regenerative therapies. Overall, investment activity increased from 2021 through 2026, with investors and strategic buyers prioritizing minimally invasive, biologically active, scalable, and technologically advanced solutions to address the growing unmet need for effective nerve repair and regeneration therapies.

Revenue Shift Context

The nerve repair and regeneration market is shifting revenue generation from traditional nerve repair products toward integrated regenerative solutions, with growing demand for advanced nerve grafts, conduits, biomaterials, neurostimulation technologies, and biologically active therapies. While conventional nerve repair products, including nerve grafts, nerve conduits, nerve protectors, and microsurgical devices, continue to account for a significant share of market revenue, demand is increasingly shifting toward next-generation bioengineered nerve grafts, synthetic and biologic nerve conduits, cell-based and tissue-engineered therapies, and combination products designed to enhance axonal growth and functional nerve recovery. At the same time, the market is increasingly adopting minimally invasive nerve repair techniques, advanced biomaterials, 3D-printed and customized nerve scaffolds, electrical stimulation, and digital technologies for treatment planning and monitoring, reflecting healthcare providers' preference for more effective, personalized, and clinically scalable solutions. These developments are expected to support the adoption of integrated nerve repair and regeneration technologies across peripheral nerve injuries, traumatic nerve damage, spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the nerve repair and regeneration market increased in 2024 compared with 2023, as companies accelerated investments in advanced nerve repair technologies, regenerative medicine platforms, biomaterials, and neuromodulation solutions. Funding activity also strengthened, supported by strategic acquisitions and investments aimed at expanding capabilities in peripheral nerve repair, nerve grafts and conduits, tissue engineering, and biologically enhanced regeneration technologies, indicating a shift toward higher-value platform acquisitions and integrated regenerative medicine portfolios.

NERVE REPAIR AND REGENERATION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JULY 2026

MONTH & YEAR DEAL TYPE COMPANY 1 COMPANY 2 DESCRIPTION November 2024 Acquisition Boston Scientific Corporation (US) Axonics, Inc. (US) Boston Scientific acquired Axonics, strengthening its portfolio in treating urinary and bowel dysfunction with advanced medical technologies. November 2023 Acquisition Boston Scientific Corporation (US) Relievant Medsystems, Inc. (US) Boston Scientific acquired Relievant Medsystems, adding FDA-cleared basivertebral nerve ablation therapy for vertebrogenic chronic low back pain. April 2025 Acquisition Globus Medical, Inc. (US) Nevro Corp (US) Globus Medical acquired Nevro Corp., strengthening its portfolio with advanced solutions for chronic pain management worldwide. May 2025 Acquisition electroCore, Inc. (US) NeuroMetrix (US) electroCore acquired NeuroMetrix, expanding its non-invasive bioelectronic therapies and strengthening market presence in chronic pain and wellness solutions. March 2023 Partnership Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (US) HealthTech Connex (Canada) Helius partnered with HealthTech Connex in an exclusive distribution deal for the PoNS device across Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Canada.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players in the nerve repair and regeneration market is approximately 60.0%, indicating a moderately consolidated market. This level of concentration suggests that while leading companies maintain a substantial market presence, no single player has established dominant control, leaving opportunities for further competition and consolidation. The top 10 key players, accounting for approximately 40.0% of the total market share, include major medical device and regenerative medicine companies such as Axogen, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Polyganics. The presence of established medical technology companies alongside specialized nerve repair and regeneration providers highlights the evolving competitive landscape, with further consolidation expected through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and expansion into advanced nerve grafts, conduits, biomaterials, and regenerative therapies.

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