Cryovials Market worth $0.31 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cryovials Market is projected to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2031 from USD 0.24 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cryovials Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cryovials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.24 billion

USD 0.24 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.31 billion

USD 0.31 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.5%

Cryovials Market Trends & Insights:

By material, the glass is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

By application, the cell and gene therapy are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0%.

By end user, the academic & research institutes are expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5%.

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The healthcare sector's increasing dependence on ultra-low-temperature storage for the long-term preservation of biological samples is a key factor driving the growth of the cryovials market. Rising adoption of hospital-based biobanking, expanding clinical and molecular diagnostic testing, and increasing genomic research are generating greater demand for reliable, contamination-resistant cryovials. Furthermore, the growing focus on personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapies is expanding the use of cryovials across hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research facilities.

At the same time, advancements in cell and gene therapy manufacturing and the increasing collection and storage of patient-derived biological specimens are creating new opportunities for specialized cryovial solutions. Healthcare institutions are increasingly seeking cryovials that offer improved temperature resistance, sterility, sample identification, and compatibility with automated storage systems. In addition, stronger regulatory emphasis on cold-chain management, sample traceability, and quality assurance from agencies such as the FDA and EMA is encouraging healthcare providers and laboratories to adopt validated, certified cryovials, supporting sustained market growth.

The glass segment holds the major share in the cryovials market in 2025.

Based on material, the cryovials market is segmented into plastic (polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene) and glass vials. The plastic segment held the largest share of the cryovials market in 2025. Glass cryovials accounted for a significant share of the cryovials market in 2025, primarily due to their growing use for the long-term preservation of sensitive biological samples in biopharmaceutical research, vaccine development, cell biology, and biobanking. Their excellent chemical resistance, thermal stability, transparency, and low interaction with stored samples make glass cryovials well suited for applications requiring high levels of sample integrity. The continued expansion of biobanking and advanced therapeutic research is further supporting demand for dependable glass-based cryogenic storage solutions.

A key trend driving the adoption of glass cryovials is the growing focus on sample integrity and contamination-free, long-term storage. Research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies increasingly use high-quality cryovials to store valuable cells, tissues, and other biological materials at ultra-low temperatures. In addition, the growing adoption of regenerative medicine, genomics, and cell-based research is creating demand for cryovials with improved sealing performance, durability, and compatibility with automated storage systems, supporting the continued relevance of glass cryovials in specialized research and clinical applications.

The cell and gene therapy segment accounted for a significant share of the cryovials market, by application, in 2025.

Based on application, the cryovials market is segmented into cryopreservation and biobanking, clinical and diagnostic sample storage, drug discovery and development, cell and gene therapy, and transport of biological samples. The cell and gene therapy segment is experiencing strong growth in the cryovials market, supported by the increasing development and commercialization of advanced therapies, including CAR-T cell therapies, stem cell treatments, gene-modified therapies, and regenerative medicine. These applications require secure, consistent cryogenic storage across sample collection, processing, manufacturing, transportation, and administration to preserve cell viability and therapeutic performance. This growing need for reliable cold-chain storage is driving demand for sterile, high-quality cryovials designed for cell and gene therapy workflows.

Another important growth trend is the rising demand for validated, traceable, and high-performance cryovials that meet the stringent requirements of advanced therapy manufacturing. As cell and gene therapies move from early-stage clinical research to commercial-scale production, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on sample integrity, contamination control, temperature resistance, and secure closure systems. The integration of barcode-based identification and compatibility with automated cryogenic storage systems is further accelerating the adoption of advanced cryovial solutions in this rapidly expanding segment.

The academic & research institutes are expected to register the highest CAGR

By end user, the cryovials market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, biobanks, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and other end users. The academic and research segment is growing steadily in the cryovials market, supported by rising investments in life sciences, molecular biology, genomics, proteomics, cancer research, and personalized medicine. Universities, research institutions, and government laboratories are increasingly conducting studies that require long-term preservation of biological materials such as cells, tissues, DNA, RNA, and blood samples. This expanding research activity is driving demand for reliable cryogenic storage solutions that maintain sample quality and integrity over extended periods.

A major trend supporting growth in this segment is the increasing adoption of advanced, traceable, and automation-compatible cryovials. Research laboratories and academic biobanks are handling growing volumes of biological samples, driving greater demand for cryovials with 2D barcodes, secure closures, and formats compatible with automated storage systems. The growing emphasis on sample identification, inventory management, contamination control, and reproducibility in collaborative research is further encouraging laboratories to adopt high-performance cryovial solutions.

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The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific cryovials market is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2031, driven by rapid advances in healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology, and academic research. Major industry players are expanding their manufacturing and cold-chain distribution capabilities across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea to meet rising regional demand. Increasing government funding for biomedical research, rising healthcare expenditures, and the establishment of hospital-affiliated biobanking and cell therapy centers are further fueling market expansion. Additionally, the growing adoption of validated, certified cryovials in clinical diagnostic laboratories, coupled with a shift toward precision medicine and automation, is creating significant growth opportunities for global and regional players operating in the APAC cryovials market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Cryovials companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), DWK Life Sciences GmbH (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany), Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan), Biologix Group Limited (China), and Brooks Automation, Inc. (US), among others.

Cryovials Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The cryovials market is supported by investment across the broader healthcare, life-sciences, biopharmaceutical, and laboratory-storage ecosystem rather than by funding focused exclusively on cryovials. Capital deployment in biopharmaceutical R&D, cell and gene therapy, clinical research, biobanking, regenerative medicine, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing is driving demand for reliable cryogenic sample-storage solutions. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, research laboratories, biological sample repositories, and advanced cold-chain systems are contributing to the expansion and modernization of cryovial storage capabilities worldwide.

Revenue Shift Context

The cryovials market is gradually shifting revenue from basic, manually handled storage products toward higher-value cryovial systems that offer improved sample protection, traceability, durability, and compatibility with automated laboratory workflows. Conventional cryovials continue to account for a significant share of unit sales because of their widespread use in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic research centers, biobanks, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology facilities. However, revenue growth is increasingly concentrated in sterile, high-performance, barcoded, automation-compatible, and application-specific cryovials designed for biobanking, cell and gene therapy, vaccine development, and long-term preservation of biological specimens.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the laboratory mixers market for 2025 and 2026 are proceeding at a measurable pace and could outpace past years. Key players have been active in the inorganic space, with agreements, partnerships, and collaborations.

LABORATORY MIXERS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JANUARY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2025 Acquisition hVIVO plc (UK) Cryo Store Ltd. (UK) hVIVO acquired Cryo Store for up to £3.2 million. Cryo Store specializes in temperature-controlled biostorage for biological and clinical materials, thereby expanding hVIVO's capabilities in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO, and academic sample storage. April 2025 Acquisition BioLife Solutions (US) PanTHERA CryoSolutions (Canada) BioLife Solutions acquired PanTHERA CryoSolutions to strengthen its biopreservation portfolio. PanTHERA's technology focuses on protecting frozen cells and cell-based products, thereby reinforcing capabilities relevant to cell and gene therapy and cryogenic preservation workflows. S SEC +1 December 2025 Acquisition LifeNet Health (US) Tissue Testing Technologies (US) LifeNet Health acquired T3, a biotechnology company specializing in biopreservation technologies for living cells and tissues. The transaction strengthened LifeNet Health's capabilities in tissue preservation, vitrification, and controlled warming for clinical and research applications. lifenethealth.org

Company Revenue Share Details

The cryovials market is highly competitive, comprising multinational laboratory and healthcare suppliers, specialized cryogenic-storage manufacturers, biobanking solution providers, and regional distributors. Key companies operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, DWK Life Sciences, Azenta, Greiner Bio-One, SARSTEDT, Eppendorf, and Avantor. Market leadership is relatively fragmented because cryovials serve a wide range of applications, including biobanking, cell and gene therapy, pharmaceutical research, clinical diagnostics, vaccine development, and academic research. Suppliers often maintain strengths in specific product categories or applications.

The competitive environment is therefore shaped less by overall corporate revenue and more by product quality, cryogenic performance, sterility, material durability, vial design, labeling and barcoding capabilities, automation compatibility, sample-tracking solutions, regulatory compliance, and global distribution coverage. Companies offering specialized cryovials for high-value biological samples, including barcoded, sterile, externally and internally threaded, self-standing, and automation-ready formats, are increasingly well positioned to capture premium market opportunities. In addition, strong brand reputation, reliability, customization capabilities, after-sales support, and integration with automated biobanking and laboratory workflows are becoming key drivers of revenue share in the healthcare cryovials market.

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