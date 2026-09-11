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WKN: A3EX9L | ISIN: US75618M3051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.09.26 | 16:32
0,840 US-Dollar
+20,00 % +0,140
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REBORN COFFEE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REBORN COFFEE INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reborn Coffee, Inc.: Reborn Coffee Appoints Edward Park and James Lim to Board of Directors

The Appointments Add Experience Across Technology, Food and Beverage, Franchising, Branding, and Logistics

BREA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the "Company"), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced the appointment of Edward Park and James Lim to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective September 3, 2026.

Mr. Park and Mr. Lim were appointed to fill vacancies on the Board following the Board's decision to increase its authorized size from seven to eight members. Each director will serve until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders or until his successor is duly appointed and qualified, subject to earlier death, resignation, retirement, disqualification, removal from office or other cause.

The appointments broaden the range of operating and industry experience represented on the Board. Mr. Park brings more than 26 years of experience spanning advanced technology and international business management. His background includes senior and leadership roles in the computer and networking industries, including point-of-sale systems, fiber-optic communications, and high-speed networking. Mr. Park also has experience assisting with the development and management of franchise and restaurant businesses. He has served as chief executive officer of multiple companies. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Novell Korea, and Harmonic Inc. Mr. Park holds a Master of Electrical Engineering degree from Seoul National University and has received notable recognition for technology and sales performance during his career.

Mr. Lim brings more than 15 years of experience in coffee distribution, roasting, and branding. After graduating from Kookmin University with a degree in Education, he began his career in the coffee industry with a coffee distribution and roasting company. He subsequently spent more than ten years at Hollys Coffee in Seoul, South Korea, where his responsibilities included coffee distribution, roasting, and branding, followed by approximately five years at Caffe Bene where he served as General Manager. Mr. Lim currently works in the logistics industry in the United States.

Together, the appointments add perspectives spanning brand development, franchise operations, logistics, technology, and international business management. The Company believes this combination of experience will provide additional depth to the Board as it oversees Reborn Coffee's operations and long-term business priorities.

Neither Mr. Park nor Mr. Lim has been appointed to a committee of the Board at this time, and neither will receive compensation for service as a director.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to successfully open additional locations, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
REBN@mzgroup.us
949-491-8235

Company Contact:
Reborn Coffee, Inc.
ir@reborncoffee.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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