Fuel Tech, Inc: Fuel Tech Announces Air Pollution Control Contracts Valued at Approximately $2.8 Million

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced the award of multiple air pollution control (APC) contracts valued at approximately $2.8 million for utility and industrial customers.

An order was secured for a urea reagent delivery system for a new U.S. utility customer adding new natural gas-fired turbines and reciprocating engines as part of a power plant expansion. The scope is to supply the urea reagent delivery systems to support Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems to reduce nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions to meet the site requirements. The urea system eliminates the hazards associated with the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia. Fuel Tech will commence engineering work immediately with equipment delivery expected in the third quarter of 2027.

Two separate awards were received for electrostatic precipitator (ESP) performance modeling services from new domestic and international customers. The ESP modeling incorporates a suite of interdependent computer models into a Numerical Electrostatic Precipitation (NEP) model, which quickly and economically identifies the available upgrade options that can help improve ESP performance and achieve compliance with new and emerging particulate environmental regulations. Both modeling contracts are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

A contract was also secured from a repeat domestic customer to demonstrate Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) technology on a waste incinerator unit. Fuel Tech's SNCR technology is a proven solution for industrial combustion unit owners looking to comply with more stringent NO x control requirements. The demonstration is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026 and, subject to a successful outcome, permanent equipment orders could be secured in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"We are pleased to announce these contract awards and upcoming demonstration that support the needs of our diverse customer base. These orders bring us to $15 million in announced bookings year-to-date, and an effective backlog of $20 million. We are continuing to actively pursue additional APC contracts that are likely to be awarded in the next 60-90 days. We continue to see growth in 2026 with our core products and services as we look towards future strategic growth opportunities," said Ramesh Nuggihalli, President and CEO.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies, and its solutions have been installed on over 2,100 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's chemical technologies improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. This includes Fuel Tech's advanced TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology which offers an innovative solution to fireside treatment on boilers using coal, oil or biomass. Water treatment technologies include DGIDissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at ftek.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors," and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

The Equity Group Inc.

devin.sullivan@theequitygroup.com