Coffee Holding Co., Inc.: Coffee Holding Company Reports Third Quarter Results

STATEN ISLAND, New York, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the "Company," "our" or "we") announced its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026.

Net Sales. Net sales totaled $21,686,262 for the three months ended July 31, 2026, a decrease of $2,224,252, or 9.3%, from $23,910,514 for the three months ended July 31, 2025. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to the sustained decline in green coffee prices that began in late January and continued throughout most of the quarter. In response to these market conditions, the Company reduced prices and initiated promotional activity for its wholesale roasted coffee customers. In addition, the Company charged lower prices to its wholesale green coffee customers due to the decline in prevailing coffee market prices during the quarter.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended July 31, 2026, was $16,262,131, or 75.0% of net sales, as compared to $21,655,486, or 90.6% of net sales, for the three ended July 31, 2025. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. While cost of sales decreased due to lower sales volume, cost of sales as a percentage of net sales also decreased, primarily due to a favorable inventory position acquired during the first half of the fiscal year when coffee prices declined significantly, tariff refunds recognized during the current period, and a net gain on trading activity during the current period compared to a net loss on trading activity in the comparative period.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended July 31, 2026, was $5,424,131, an increase of $3,169,103 from $2,255,028 for the three months ended July 31, 2025. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 25.0% for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared to 9.4% for the three months ended July 31, 2025. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to a favorable inventory position, tariff refunds, and a net gain on trading activity during the current period, as discussed above.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses decreased by $250,378 to $3,099,801 for the three months ended July 31, 2026, from $3,350,179 for the three months ended July 31, 2025. Selling and administrative expenses decreased from $3,166,764 for the three months ended July 31, 2025, to $2,899,193 for the three months ended July 31, 2026. Operating expenses decreased slightly compared to the prior-year period but remained generally consistent with historical levels.

Net Income (Loss). We had net income of $1,993,438 or $0.35 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared to net loss of $1,205,413, or $0.21 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended July 31, 2025. The change in net income was due to our results of operations as described above.

"In what can only be described as the most volatile three months in the history of the coffee market, with the price of green coffee trading in a $1.00/per lb. trading range with daily price fluctuations reaching an unprecedented $.50/lb., we are pleased to report our shareholders that we had net sales of approximately $21.7 million and earnings of $0.35 a share. Although revenues were comparable to those achieved in fiscal 2025, our profitability was greatly improved as a result of a combination of supporting fundamentals provided a strong tailwind during the reporting period. We were fortunate to have capitalized on the lower green physical coffee market during the first half of calendar 2026 which allowed for the record gross margins we achieved during fiscal Q3 2026.

The decision not to charge most wholesale roasted customers tariffs during 2025 proved to be the correct one as we retained 100% of our roasted customer base and maintained our historical profit margins throughout the last several quarters. Now, with tariffs being slowly refunded, we are reaping the rewards for our earlier decisions as the tariff refunds received during the quarter contributed approximately $.06 a share to our earnings and we expect additional refunds to enhance earnings over the next two quarters. Overall, with the continued volatility in the green coffee market showing no clear signs of abating, and the major leading national brands showing no indication of price decreases, as well as significant new business that we have recently secured, we believe we are well positioned moving through the end of calendar 2026 into calendar 2027 to grow our revenue levels, gross margins and our profitability," concluded Mr. Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



About Coffee Holding

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding's product offerings consist of eight proprietary brands, each targeting a different segment of the consumer coffee market as well as roasting and blending coffees for major wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States who want to have products under their own names to compete with national brands. In addition to selling roasted coffee, Coffee Holding also imports green coffee beans from around the world, which it resells to smaller regional roasters and coffee shops around the United States and Canada.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company's outlook on revenue and profitability growth. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions (including tariffs), intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Andrew Gordon

President & CEO

(718) 832-0800

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

July 31, 2026 October 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 2,915,888 - 701,872 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $313,000 for July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025. 8,985,454 12,093,251 Inventories 19,480,689 20,446,481 Due from broker 1,556,868 1,424,036 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 722,376 594,360 Prepaid and refundable income taxes - 180,916 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 33,661,275 35,440,916 Building, machinery, and equipment, net 3,187,735 3,463,072 Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $330,625 and $316,250 for July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025, respectively 109,375 123,750 Trademarks and tradenames 327,000 327,000 Equity investments 889,651 39,651 Right of use assets 1,694,679 2,084,175 Deferred income tax assets - net 180,282 229,899 Deposits and other assets 134,642 339,909 TOTAL ASSETS 40,184,639 42,048,372 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,881,856 5,641,836 Line of credit 2,150,000 6,050,000 Due to broker 179,915 303,813 Lease liabilities - current portion 912,755 811,975 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,124,526 12,807,624 Lease liabilities - long term 1,042,673 1,530,096 Deferred compensation payable - 129,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,167,199 14,467,366 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued for July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025; 5,708,599 shares outstanding for July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025 6,634 6,634 Additional paid-in capital 19,094,618 19,094,618 Retained earnings 16,549,748 13,113,314 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost; 925,331 shares at July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025 (4,633,560 - (4,633,560 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 31,017,440 27,581,006 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 40,184,639 - 42,048,372

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine months ended July 31, Three months ended July 31, 2026 2025 (revised) 2026 2025 (revised) NET SALES - 69,378,258 - 68,535,860 - 21,686,262 - 23,910,514 COST OF SALES 54,342,122 57,446,245 16,262,131 21,655,486 GROSS PROFIT 15,036,136 11,089,615 5,424,131 2,255,028 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and administrative 9,382,355 9,067,134 2,899,193 3,166,764 Officers' salaries 610,214 637,986 200,608 183,415 TOTAL 9,992,569 9,705,120 3,099,801 3,350,179 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 5,043,567 1,384,495 2,324,330 (1,095,151 - OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 21 28 7 5 Interest expense (143,180 - (141,905 - (37,816 - (92,683 - Other income - 29 - - TOTAL (143,159 - (141,848 - (37,809 - (92,678 - INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 4,900,408 1,242,647 2,286,521 (1,187,829 - Income Tax Provision 996,161 650,749 293,083 17,584 NET INCOME (LOSS) - 3,904,247 - 591,898 - 1,993,438 - (1,205,413 - Basic and diluted income (loss) per share - 0.68 - 0.10 - 0.35 - (0.21 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,708,599 5,708,599 5,708,599 5,708,599

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED)

Common Stock Treasury Stock Additional Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total Balance, October 31, 2024 - 5,708,599 - 6,634 - 925,331 - (4,633,560 - - 19,094,618 - 11,709,875 - 26,177,567 Net income - - - - - 1,153,256 1,153,256 Balance, January 31, 2025 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 12,863,131 27,330,823 Net income - - - - - 644,055 644,055 Balance, April 30, 2025 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 13,507,186 27,974,878 Net loss - - - - - (1,205,413 - (1,205,413 - Balance, July 31, 2025 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 12,301,773 26,769,465 Balance, October 31, 2025 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 13,113,314 27,581,006 Dividend declared at $0.08 per common share outstanding - - - - - (467,813 - (467,813 - Net income - - - - - 1,648,320 1,648,320 Balance, January 31, 2026 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 14,293,821 28,761,513 Net income - - - - - 262,489 262,489 Balance, April 30, 2026 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 14,556,310 29,024,002 Net income - - - - - 1,993,438 1,993,438 Balance, July 31, 2026 - 5,708,599 - 6,634 - 925,331 - (4,633,560 - - 19,094,618 - 16,549,748 - 31,017,440

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)