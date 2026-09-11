Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Positiver Ausblick: "STRONG BUY" für NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLU6 | ISIN: KYG4760B1005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.09.26 | 17:15
0,226 US-Dollar
-3,50 % -0,008
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ICZOOM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICZOOM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICZOOM Group Inc. to Effect Share Consolidation on September 15, 2026

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICZOOM Group Inc. ("ICZOOM" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IZM), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, today announced that the Company's board of directors approved on July 27, 2026 that the authorized, issued, and outstanding shares of the Company be consolidated at a 5-for-1 ratio with the marketplace effective date of September 15, 2026.

The objective of the share consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on Nasdaq.

Beginning with the opening of trading on September 15, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis, under the same symbol "IZM" but under a new CUSIP number, G4760B118.

As a result of the share consolidation, each five ordinary shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders. The number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company will be correspondingly reduced from 8,188,610 Class A Ordinary Shares to approximately 1,637,722 Class A Ordinary Shares and 3,829,500 Class B Ordinary Shares to approximately 765,900 Class B Ordinary Shares, subject to adjustment for rounding. No fractional shares will be issued to any shareholders in connection with the share consolidation, and each shareholder will be entitled to receive one share of the Company in lieu of the fractional share of that class that would have resulted from the share consolidation.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ICZOOM Group Inc.
Lei Xia
Chief Executive Officer
Email: iczoomir@mtxpack.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.