Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Positiver Ausblick: "STRONG BUY" für NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Kvartalas: UAB "Kvartalas" Publishes Interim Financial Statements for the Six-month Period Ended 30 June 2026

UAB "Kvartalas" (hereinafter - the Company) publishes interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.

The main activity of the Company is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a commercial land plot of 64.3 a at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius. The property has been developed as an office building with over 19,000 sq.m. of aboveground gross building area, the architectural concept of which was selected in March 2022 in an international architectural competition. A building permit was obtained in October 2023 and construction works started in January 2024, and on 10 March 2026 100% completion of the building was registered in the Register of the Real Estate.

Key events during First Half-Year 2026

  • On 28 January 2026, UAB "Kvartalas" distributed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 9,391,300 to finance the development of business centre "Savaržele".
  • On 10 March 2026, 100% completion of the building developed by the Company, located at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius, was registered in the Register of Real Estate.
  • On 14 May 2026, a remote meeting of bondholders was held, at which a resolution to increase the bond issue from EUR 50,000,000 to EUR 60,000,000 was adopted and approved.
  • On 18 May 2026, UAB "Kvartalas" signed a lease agreement with UAB "Omnisend". Following this transaction, the occupancy rate of the business centre "Savaržele" reached 67%.

Key events after the end of the First Half-Year 2026

  • On 9 July 2026, UAB "Kvartalas" distributed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 5,000,000. The funds received were used to finance the remaining costs related to the project.
  • On 11 August 2026, UAB "Kvartalas" distributed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000,000. The funds received were used to finance the remaining costs related to the project.
  • On 25 August 2026, UAB "Kvartalas" signed a lease agreement with UAB "Paroc". Following this transaction, the occupancy rate of the business centre "Savaržele" reached 73%.
  • On 10 September 2026, UAB "Kvartalas" distributed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000,000. The funds received were used to finance the remaining costs related to the project.

From the start of the project until 30 June 2026, EUR 78.3 million have been invested in the development of the business center "Savaržele". Total nominal value of issued bonds to finance the development reached EUR 50 million by 30 June 2026.

LTC (Loan to Cost) ratio as of 30 June 2026 was 63.19%.

For more information:

Director of UAB "Kvartalas"

Marius Žemaitis

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.