Vystar Corp.: Vystar Enters the Digital Economy Through R3alm Ownership

Vystar's 50 percent interest places the public company inside r3alm's developing 22-module AI, digital-finance and tokenized-asset ecosystem

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3alm and Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) today announced the launch of Vystar's new corporate website VystarCorp.com and a new website dedicated to Vystar's journey with R3alm, Inc. journey.r3alm.com.

Vystar Corporation has already disclosed its ownership position in r3alm. The next question is what that position means strategically. Vystar Corporation and Capital Realm, Inc. each hold a 50 percent interest in r3alm, a jointly managed venture established to develop an integrated platform for artificial intelligence, digital finance, tokenized assets and accountable market infrastructure.

The agreements establishing the venture were executed on August 4, 2026.

For Vystar, the relationship represents more than exposure to a broad digital-economy theme. Through its 50 percent interest in r3alm, Vystar has a direct ownership position in the development of the venture's technology, product roadmap and potential commercial pathways.

"Our responsibility is to turn that ownership position into momentum by building useful technology, proving commercial pathways and giving the market clear milestones it can follow," said Bernie O'Neill, Interim Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of r3alm inc. "The opportunity now is execution."

A Platform Position Across Multiple Markets

r3alm.com is being designed as a 22-module ecosystem rather than a single-purpose product. Its planned architecture is intended to connect activities that traditionally operate across separate systems, including:

Digital capital formation and investor access

Tokenized real-world assets and digital securities infrastructure

AI-assisted decision intelligence with human approval controls

Identity, eligibility, wallets and transaction evidence

Trading, liquidity, treasury and market-data tools

Collectibles, private assets and other specialized markets

Business-to-business and business-to-consumer participation pathways





The underlying commercial concept is to bring discovery, diligence, participation and evidence into a more connected and accountable environment. As the platform develops, those shared capabilities could support multiple customer and market applications rather than limiting the venture to a single product category.

Why the Ownership Position Matters

Direct exposure to development. Vystar owns 50 percent of r3alm, giving the company a direct ownership interest in the venture as it develops products, establishes partnerships and evaluates commercialization opportunities.

Multiple potential market pathways. The r3alm roadmap spans capital formation, tokenization, artificial intelligence, identity, investor access, trading, treasury and specialized assets. These capabilities are intended to address different customer requirements while leveraging common infrastructure.

Public-market visibility with private-company development. Vystar is a publicly traded company, while r3alm can continue developing as a technology venture. Vystar's public disclosures provide investors and market participants with a means to follow the company's disclosed interest in the venture.

A connected network model. r3alm is designed around the interaction of issuers, investors, asset owners, technology providers and other market participants. The objective is to create workflows in which those participants can interact through shared technology, identity and governance infrastructure.

Commercial Pathways Under Development

The r3alm roadmap provides several potential routes into the market. Each begins with a customer or market problem and connects it to common technology, identity and governance services.

Market route How r3alm can enter Capital formation Help growth companies understand readiness, prepare evidence, meet qualified participants and move toward compliant financing routes. Tokenized assets Create infrastructure for representing, managing and transacting interests in real-world and digital assets, subject to the rules that apply to each use case. Accountable AI Use AI to observe, analyze, draft and recommend while reserving sensitive actions for authorized people. Identity and market infrastructure Connect identity, eligibility, wallets, permissions and audit evidence so participants can act with clear controls. Strategic partnerships Work with regulated intermediaries, technology providers, issuers, institutions and asset specialists that extend the platform's reach.



A Public-Market Pathway

VYST is Vystar Corporation's existing publicly traded security. Vystar's disclosed 50 percent interest in r3alm is part of the company's public information and can be evaluated through Vystar's disclosures and filings.

R3EQ: A Separate Planned Pathway

R3EQ is a planned equity-linked digital representation of ownership in r3alm. It is separate from VYST, has not launched and is not currently being offered.

The Next Chapter Will Be Built in Public

The joint venture gives Vystar a defined ownership position. r3alm gives the market concrete points against which progress can be evaluated: working modules, credible partnerships, qualified use cases, measurable adoption and commercial development.

These milestones-not the announcement itself-determine whether the strategic opportunity can become a durable business. "Vystar's entry is complete. The commercial work now moves to the front of the story," said O'Neill. "We want the market to judge r3alm by what we build, who we work with, the problems we solve and the progress we demonstrate."

Take the Next Step



Explore Vystar https://vystar.r3alm.com/

Follow the r3alm build https://www.r3alm.com/

Explore The New Vystar campaign https://journey.r3alm.com/campaign/the-new-vystar

Companies, asset owners and prospective partners may also use the r3alm website to introduce a use case, request a conversation or register for future updates.

About r3alm Inc.

r3alm inc. is a 50/50 joint venture between Vystar Corporation and Capital Realm, Inc. The company is developing a modular ecosystem that connects artificial intelligence, digital finance, tokenized assets, identity, investor access, market infrastructure and governance. Its planned products and modules remain subject to development, testing, commercial readiness and applicable approvals.

About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation is a public company quoted under the symbol VYST. The company has disclosed a 50 percent interest in r3alm and continues to report its corporate, technology and strategic activities through public communications and filings.

Source Documents

This release is based on Vystar's public disclosures, including:

Vystar Form 8-K dated August 4, 2026 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1308027/000149315226036272/form8-k.htm

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, anticipated strategic benefits, the development of the R3alm ecosystem, the proposed R3EQ equity token, future product and platform capabilities, capital markets opportunities, market adoption, regulatory positioning and expected long-term value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Vystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, tokens or investment products in any jurisdiction. Any such offering, if made, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering materials and in compliance with applicable law.

Investor / Media Contact

Vystar Corporation

Investor Relations: https://vystarcorp.com/investor-relations

Company websites: https://r3alm.com

Media & Investors: Jamie Rotman - jrotman@vytex.com