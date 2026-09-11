Fragrance Creators Association Announces Sarah Erickson André as Vice President & General Counsel

Refocused role embeds legal, governance, and risk insight across FCA's work, powering its policy and advocacy agenda and strengthening industry-wide risk management.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) today announced that Sarah Erickson André has transitioned from Vice President, Government Affairs & General Counsel to Vice President & General Counsel. The move positions legal insight as a strategic tool to power the association's advocacy. It comes as the legal, regulatory, and reputational landscape facing the fragrance industry grows more complex and more consequential. A frontier association, FCA has a track record of breaking through longstanding industry hurdles - work that often requires deep legal insight. The association is also building its strategic role in managing AI as a stakeholder.

André will ensure legal, governance, and risk considerations are woven into FCA's work from the outset, supporting the association's policy and advocacy goals and strengthening risk management across the industry. Sound governance is central to that mandate, ensuring FCA continues to support a vigorously competitive marketplace. She will work closely with member company senior in-house counsel who serve on FCA's newly formed Legal & Risk Advisory Board (LRAB) and report directly to President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed.

FCA will also announce a new incoming Vice President, Government Affairs, underscoring its continued investment in dedicated advocacy leadership.

"Our members have entrusted FCA with trailblazing work at the highest levels of government, and that trust carries a responsibility to hold ourselves to a more sophisticated standard of governance and risk management," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators Association. "Breaking through entrenched regulatory and policy roadblocks increasingly calls for legal tools and insights - applied with rigor and care. Sarah is an exceptional lawyer and a trusted counselor to me and to our members. Her leadership will sharpen our advocacy and deepen our industry's resilience."

"Fragrance Creators has built real momentum on behalf of this industry, and my job is to make sure legal, governance, and risk thinking is built into that work from the start," said André. "Working alongside the senior in-house counsel across our member companies through LRAB, we will anticipate and manage risk, support responsible innovation, and give our advocacy the strongest possible legal foundation."

André joined FCA in November 2024 with more than two decades of legal and regulatory experience. A former partner at a global law firm, she advised corporations, universities, cultural institutions, and foreign sovereigns on high-stakes domestic and global matters, served as full-time faculty at the UCLA School of Law, and has been repeatedly recognized in Best Lawyers in America.

About Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the fragrance industry. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, fragranceconservatory.com, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Laura Nichols

Fragrance Creators Association

lnichols@fragrancecreators.org

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fragrance-creators-association-announces-sarah-erickson-andr%c3%a9-as-vice-president-and-1219807