Zettabyte and Raku Advanced Tech Sign MOU on Green AI Data Centers Across Asia

The collaboration combines Zettabyte's compute operations with Raku Advanced Tech's energy and data center build-out, starting in Taiwan and Thailand.

TAIPEI, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, a global AI computing company, and Raku Advanced Tech, a Taipei-based smart-energy and AI infrastructure integrator and a wholly owned subsidiary of Raku Co., Ltd. (TPEx: 4154), today signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote green AI data center capacity across Asia, starting with Taiwan and Thailand.

Demand for AI computing in the region is outpacing local data center capacity. Zettabyte delivers and measures high-quality compute through its zSUITE platform, and Raku Advanced Tech develops the data centers and supplies solar power generation, energy storage, and energy management. Together, they plan to bring AI data centers online in phases across Asia, powered by Raku Advanced Tech's renewable energy.

Taiwan is home base for both companies as well as a central hub for AI hardware supply and computing demand. Thailand is one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center markets.

The two companies will explore AI data center projects together while upholding shared ESG commitments to environmental protection and workforce development.

"AI growth in Asia now depends as much on power as on compute," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "With Raku Advanced Tech, we can supply both and expand AI capacity across the region."

"Raku Advanced Tech builds the data centers and powers them with solar and storage, while Zettabyte operates the compute infrastructure inside," said Davis Chuang, Chairman of Raku Advanced Tech and Director of Raku Co., Ltd. "By joining forces, we address both the market's AI demand and the challenge of energy costs."

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte is an AI computing company that designs and operates GPU infrastructure for AI training and inference workloads. From high-performance network fabrics to full-stack cluster operations, Zettabyte delivers reliable, scalable AI compute for enterprises and research organizations. Learn more at www.zettabyte.space.

About Raku Advanced Tech

Raku Advanced Tech Co., Ltd. is a Taipei-based smart-energy and AI infrastructure integrator. Its solutions span solar photovoltaic systems, behind-the-meter energy storage, energy management systems (EMS), hardware-software integration for smart AI applications, and turnkey AI computing center development. Raku Advanced Tech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raku Co., Ltd., listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 4154).

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