Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Frost & Sullivan has officially released the "Global Digital and Intelligent Medical Imaging Ecosystem Development in the AGI Era White Paper 2026". The White Paper systematically reviews the medical imaging ecosystem and examines how artificial intelligence (AI), medical imaging foundation models, and AI Agents are reshaping imaging services in the AGI era. It analyzes the medical imaging workflow, differentiated pain points across healthcare institutions in China, the evolution and clinical value of Medical Imaging AI, representative applications across brain, chest, knee, and other specialty imaging scenarios, stakeholder collaboration models, and pathways for international expansion. It also compares representative digital and intelligent medical imaging ecosystem models globally, providing a reference for healthcare institutions, technology providers, investors, and other industry participants. (To read the Global Digital and Intelligent Medical Imaging Ecosystem Development in the AGI Era White Paper 2026, please visit: https://hub.frost.com/global-digital-and-intelligent-medical-imaging-ecosystem-development-in-the-agi-era/)

Medical imaging refers to medical technologies that use physical mechanisms such as X-rays, magnetic fields, ultrasound waves, and radionuclides to visualize human tissues, organs, anatomical structures, and functional status. Common modalities include X-ray imaging, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, digital subtraction angiography (DSA), and nuclear medicine imaging. As an essential clinical capability, medical imaging now extends across the full disease-care pathway-from screening and diagnosis to treatment planning, treatment-response assessment, prognostic follow-up, and long-term health management.

The value of medical imaging is determined by the coordinated performance of the entire service workflow rather than by image acquisition alone. Clinicians select appropriate examinations, technologists conduct standardized scanning and image-quality control, radiologists interpret images and generate reports, and clinicians translate imaging findings into treatment decisions. Equipment, examination execution, diagnosis, clinical application, IT infrastructure, and operational management therefore form an integrated capability system. As imaging data volumes rise and healthcare services become increasingly digital, this system is evolving toward an integrated model built around "scenario + data + AI + platform."

China's medical imaging ecosystem faces differentiated challenges across healthcare tiers. Leading Grade-A tertiary and regional center hospitals generally have strong diagnostic capabilities but face large patient volumes, heavy reading workloads, long reporting times, and growing responsibilities for regional quality control and capability extension. Secondary and tertiary hospitals and medical-alliance institutions often have a relatively solid equipment base but face shortages of experienced radiologists and insufficient capabilities for complex cases. Primary-care and county-level institutions may face limitations in equipment deployment, standardized scanning, diagnostic capacity, and recognition of examination results. These differences create demand for tiered solutions spanning efficiency improvement, remote collaboration, capability enhancement, standardized quality control, and mutual recognition of imaging results.

Policy development is reinforcing this shift toward a more coordinated and intelligent imaging system. China's policy focus is expanding from standalone equipment deployment toward a broader framework that includes equipment accessibility, resource sharing, primary-care capability enhancement, service-price standardization, mutual recognition of examination results, and AI enablement. County medical-community development and shared medical imaging centers are promoting a service model in which examinations can be performed at primary-care facilities, interpreted by higher-level hospitals, and shared across institutions. At the same time, AI-assisted diagnosis is beginning to enter the medical-service pricing policy framework, supporting the transition of Medical Imaging AI from technical exploration toward standardized clinical application.

Healthcare AI is progressing from statistical learning and deep learning to large language models and the current exploration of artificial general intelligence (AGI). In medical imaging, the corresponding role of AI is also changing-from task-specific "second-reader" tools for lesion detection and abnormality identification toward intelligent systems capable of understanding complete examinations and participating in clinical workflows. AI Agents are an important part of this transition because they convert model capabilities in understanding, reasoning, and generation into executable workflow capabilities, including task decomposition, tool invocation, workflow coordination, report generation, quality control, and feedback-driven optimization.

The evolution of Medical Imaging AI can be understood as a progression from fragmented point solutions toward general and workflow-level intelligence. AI 1.0 is centered on single-organ, single-disease, or single-task tools; AI 2.0 is built around complete examination types and is more closely aligned with real-world image-interpretation workflows; and AI 3.0 aims to establish general-purpose Medical Imaging AI across multiple examination types, body regions, diseases, and reporting requirements. Medical imaging foundation models are a critical enabler of this stage. Through large-scale multimodal pretraining on images, reports, structured labels, and clinical semantics, foundation models can support multiple downstream tasks while continuing to improve through real-world physician feedback and new clinical data.

The clinical value of Medical Imaging AI extends beyond improving reading speed. AI can support more appropriate examination ordering, standardized image acquisition and quality control, assisted diagnosis and structured reporting, and downstream clinical decision support. This helps address the imbalance between growing imaging demand and constrained professional resources, improves workflow efficiency and diagnostic consistency, supports knowledge transfer among imaging professionals, and strengthens service capabilities at primary-care institutions. The White Paper further examines representative applications in brain, chest, knee, and other specialty imaging scenarios, including the evolution of brain imaging AI from single-lesion detection toward examination-level intelligent agents that connect image interpretation with report generation and continuous feedback.

As AI expands across the imaging workflow, the roles of ecosystem participants are also being redefined. Medical imaging service providers are evolving from isolated examination providers into service gateways and intelligent coordination hubs; equipment suppliers are moving from hardware delivery toward integrated "device + AI + software interface" capabilities; AI solution providers are becoming architects of data, model, workflow, and platform foundations; and healthcare IT providers are expanding from single-hospital systems toward regional collaboration infrastructure. People undergoing imaging may increasingly become active owners and direct beneficiaries of longitudinal health data, while AI-enabled digital health platforms can connect online health needs with offline examinations, specialist services, follow-up, and health management.

The White Paper also places digital and intelligent medical imaging in a global context. Representative ecosystem models-including RIMAG + Medical Image Insights, RadNet + Gleamer, and I-MED + Harrison.ai / Annalise.ai-illustrate different ways in which imaging-service networks and AI capabilities can be combined. Although their strategic focus differs, all three models reflect a broader industry trend toward deeper integration of clinical scenarios, data, AI products, workflow platforms, and continuous feedback. For China, international expansion is expected to progress in stages: from individual product delivery, to the transfer of data-governance and standardization capabilities, and ultimately to ecosystem-level collaboration involving platforms, services, remote diagnosis, quality control, and long-term operations.

Looking ahead, Medical Imaging AI 4.0 represents a long-term vision of universal imaging intelligence spanning all settings, modalities, diseases, and workflows. It will not be created by a single all-purpose model, but by the gradual expansion and convergence of examination-level intelligence, multimodal foundation models, standardized data governance, AI Agent workflows, and clinical feedback mechanisms. As these capabilities mature-and as regulation, payment pathways, interoperability, and real-world validation continue to improve-Medical Imaging AI is expected to evolve from assisting selected tasks toward becoming a continuously improving intelligent capability embedded across the full imaging-care pathway, ultimately serving as a true partner and "digital twin" to physicians.

The Global Digital and Intelligent Medical Imaging Ecosystem Development in the AGI Era White Paper 2026 highlights the following:

The Strategic Role of Medical Imaging Across the Care Pathway: How medical imaging has evolved from a diagnostic tool into a foundational clinical capability spanning screening, diagnosis, treatment planning, treatment assessment, follow-up, and health management.

Differentiated Pain Points and Policy Evolution in China: Analysis of the distinct needs of leading hospitals, secondary and tertiary institutions, and primary-care or county-level hospitals, together with policy trends in resource sharing, mutual recognition, standardized pricing, and AI-assisted diagnosis.

Healthcare AI Evolution Toward the AGI Era: Tracing the progression from statistical learning and deep learning to large language models, multimodal foundation models, and AI Agents, and explaining how AI is shifting from task-specific tools toward workflow-level intelligent collaboration.

Evolution of Medical Imaging AI from 1.0 to 4.0: Examining the transition from single-disease point solutions to examination-level intelligence, general-purpose Medical Imaging AI, and the long-term vision of universal imaging intelligence across settings, modalities, diseases, and workflows.

Foundation Models, Data Governance, and Continuous Iteration: Exploring how large-scale multimodal data, standardized annotation, data governance, clinical validation, and physician feedback form the foundation for scalable and continuously evolving Medical Imaging AI.

Clinical Value and Representative Application Scenarios: Assessing how AI improves examination ordering, scanning quality, diagnosis, reporting, clinical decision support, professional productivity, and primary-care capability, with applications across brain, chest, knee, and other specialty imaging scenarios.

Ecosystem Collaboration and Role Transformation: Analyzing how imaging service providers, equipment suppliers, AI solution providers, healthcare IT providers, people undergoing imaging, and AI-enabled digital health platforms are becoming increasingly connected within an end-to-end intelligent network.

Global Ecosystem Models and International Expansion Pathways: Comparing representative models including RIMAG + Medical Image Insights, RadNet + Gleamer, and I-MED + Harrison.ai / Annalise.ai, and outlining a staged pathway from product expansion to standards transfer and ecosystem-level international collaboration.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction to the Medical Imaging Ecosystem

Introduction to Medical Imaging and Major Stakeholders Medical Imaging Service Workflow and Capability Breakdown Pain Points, Policy Guidance, and Solutions in China's Medical Imaging Ecosystem

Evolution of the AI Healthcare Era

Development History of AI Healthcare and the Transition Toward AGI Value and Adoption Constraints of AI Agents in Healthcare

Overview and Evolution of the Medical Imaging AI Industry

Medical Imaging AI Workflow Definition and Scenario Classification Evolution from Point Solutions to Examination-Level and General-Purpose AI Medical Imaging AI Foundation Models versus Traditional Models

Clinical Value, Industry Challenges, and AI 3.0 R&D Pathways

Clinical Value of AI in Medical Imaging Pain Points in Medical Imaging AI R&D, Application, and Regulation Medical Imaging AI 3.0 Product Development Requirements R&D Pathways, AI Integration Platforms, and Continuous Learning Loops

Clinical Applications of AI in Medical Imaging

Brain Imaging and Examination-Level AI Agents Chest Imaging Applications Knee Joint Imaging Applications Other Specialty Imaging Scenarios

Development and International Outlook of the Digital and Intelligent Medical Imaging Ecosystem

Collaboration Models and Role Evolution Among Key Stakeholders Feasibility of International Expansion at Product, System, and Service Levels International Expansion Pathways from Products to Standards and Ecosystems

Representative Global Ecosystem Models and Key Participants

RIMAG + Medical Image Insights RadNet + Gleamer and I-MED + Harrison.ai / Annalise.ai Comparison of Ecosystem Models and Global AI Strategies

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been supporting the Global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and investors in developing growth strategies.

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