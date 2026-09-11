Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Selected for Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, Showcasing Project to Leading Global Investors

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project has been selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, which is being provided to participants attending the inaugural Canada Investment Summit in Toronto on September 14-15, 2026.

The Canada Investment Summit is a first-of-its-kind national investment forum hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments. The Summit will bring together leading global investors, Canadian CEOs and public-sector representatives as part of the Government of Canada's broader effort to mobilize long-term capital into strategic Canadian industries and assets.

Prime Minister Carney has stated that investors participating in the Summit collectively manage more than $100 trillion in assets, underscoring the scale of the global investment audience being convened in Canada.

Critical Elements' inclusion in the Summit Prospectus provides the Project with direct visibility among a significant international institutional investment audience at a pivotal stage of its development. The Prospectus includes information on selected Canadian investment opportunities and contact details enabling interested investors to engage directly with project proponents following the Summit.

In addition, Critical Elements CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée has been invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the Canada Investment Summit Welcome Reception on September 13.

About the Canada Investment Summit

The inaugural Canada Investment Summit will take place in Toronto on September 14-15, 2026. Hosted by the Prime Minister of Canada in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments, the Summit will convene leading global investors, Canadian business leaders and public-sector representatives for a two-day forum focused on long-horizon capital, commercial opportunities and productive assets that strengthen Canada's growth and economic resilience. The Summit forms part of the Government of Canada's broader effort to strengthen Canada's investment environment, diversify trade and attract approximately $1 trillion in new investment over the next five years.

For additional information on the Canada Investment Summit: Canada Investment Summit 2026.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Mansour

Director of Investor Relations and Communications.

514 978-3335

kmansour@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations regarding Rose project-level activities, notably, (i) completion of the permitting and authorization process, and completion of the work related thereto (ii) securing a strategic partnership and project financing leading to a Final Investment Decision and (iii) respecting the Rose project ramp up and commissioning timeline, expectations regarding potential value creation from ongoing and future exploration activities on the Corporation's projects, and the Corporation's ongoing business plan. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that fundamentals of lithium / spodumene demand and EV market growth and capacity will continue to be strong, that project financing will be available on reasonable terms, and that governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Corporation's development activities and planned exploration will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in (i) general economic conditions, (ii) demand for lithium / spodumene and (iii) EV market growth, capacity and demand, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2026 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-selected-for-canada-investment-summit-prospectus-showcasing-pro-1219819