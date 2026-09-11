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WKN: 881341 | ISIN: US9258151029 | Ticker-Symbol: VCV
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 17:53
172,50 Euro
+12,52 % +19,20
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,25172,0017:56
170,30171,6017:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 17:10 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vicor Corporation: Vicor acquires sites for additional ChiP fabs

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) is purchasing a 334,000 square foot building on 66 acres of industrial land in Merrimack, New Hampshire and, separately, 54 acres in Hooksett, New Hampshire. The two sites will support the build-out of Vicor ChiP Fab-2 and Fab-3 with a combined footprint of nearly one million square feet. Fab-2 and Fab-3 will expand total capacity beyond that of ChiP Fab-1 which was built-out to 320,000 square feet on 16 acres of land in Andover, Massachusetts. Fab-1 utilization is approaching capacity.

With intellectual property to Vertical Power Delivery (VPD), Vicor has achieved the performance needed by advanced AI applications handicapped by the limitations of multi-phase Voltage Regulators (VRs) and Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs). Expanding total capacity, with a one-year lead time to initial deployment for ChiP Fab-2, will provide the scalability needed to support OEMs and hyperscalers. This expansion will fill voids in supply chains increasingly challenged by technical limitations and recurring disruptions caused by suppliers of infringing power systems. Leading OEMs and hyperscalers, whose computing systems were banned from importation because of infringing power suppliers, need Freedom to Operate (FTO) and U.S. sourcing. Vicor's licensing practice and future capacity from a multiplicity of ChiP fabs provide predictability and performance to the AI hardware ecosystem.

About Vicor
Vicor designs, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Vicor licenses its patents, covering high density power components and power distribution architectures, to OEMs and hyper-scalers needing supply chain assurance, flexibility and scalability. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products, and licenses its patents to power systems, used in high performance computing, industrial, transportation, aerospace and defense.

For more information contact:

Stephen Germino
Director of Media Relations & PR
Vicor Corporation
978-749-8243
sgermino@vicorpower.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.