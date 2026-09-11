Vicor Corporation: Vicor acquires sites for additional ChiP fabs

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) is purchasing a 334,000 square foot building on 66 acres of industrial land in Merrimack, New Hampshire and, separately, 54 acres in Hooksett, New Hampshire. The two sites will support the build-out of Vicor ChiP Fab-2 and Fab-3 with a combined footprint of nearly one million square feet. Fab-2 and Fab-3 will expand total capacity beyond that of ChiP Fab-1 which was built-out to 320,000 square feet on 16 acres of land in Andover, Massachusetts. Fab-1 utilization is approaching capacity.

With intellectual property to Vertical Power Delivery (VPD), Vicor has achieved the performance needed by advanced AI applications handicapped by the limitations of multi-phase Voltage Regulators (VRs) and Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs). Expanding total capacity, with a one-year lead time to initial deployment for ChiP Fab-2, will provide the scalability needed to support OEMs and hyperscalers. This expansion will fill voids in supply chains increasingly challenged by technical limitations and recurring disruptions caused by suppliers of infringing power systems. Leading OEMs and hyperscalers, whose computing systems were banned from importation because of infringing power suppliers, need Freedom to Operate (FTO) and U.S. sourcing. Vicor's licensing practice and future capacity from a multiplicity of ChiP fabs provide predictability and performance to the AI hardware ecosystem.

About Vicor

Vicor designs, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Vicor licenses its patents, covering high density power components and power distribution architectures, to OEMs and hyper-scalers needing supply chain assurance, flexibility and scalability. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products, and licenses its patents to power systems, used in high performance computing, industrial, transportation, aerospace and defense.

For more information contact:

Stephen Germino

Director of Media Relations & PR

Vicor Corporation

978-749-8243

sgermino@vicorpower.com