Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Senior officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Federal Reserve Board, and Bank of England convened for a tabletop exercise on Sept. 3, 2026, to discuss certain issues relating to the hypothetical resolution of central counterparties (CCPs). This meeting was one of a regular series of senior-level meetings held since 2017 to share views on CCP resolution and review the progress of an ongoing program of joint work among the agencies.

The meeting was an opportunity to review recent joint work undertaken by the agencies, in particular the information sharing and communications arrangements to support financial stability in the event of a CCP resolution. Participants acknowledged the importance of continuing to facilitate a dialogue between UK and U.S. authorities and continuing to share analyses and discussing policy formulation in relation to CCP resolution.

Media Contacts:

Bank of England: Matthew Dove, matthew.dove@bankofengland.co.uk

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Carroll Kim, carrkim@fdic.gov

Commodity Futures Trading Commission: Brooke Nethercott, bnethercott@cftc.gov

Securities and Exchange Commission: Ryan White, whitery@sec.gov