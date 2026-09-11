Glo Tanning: American Fork Welcomes a New Destination for Wellness, Skincare and Tanning

AMERICAN FORK, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in American Fork, Utah, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Wing Butler and Sam Perkins, who are focused on introducing Glo's broader wellness and self-care experience to American Fork while building a strong local team and becoming part of the surrounding community.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With more than 130 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"People are increasingly interested in places where they can explore different ways to look after themselves without making wellness feel complicated," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "American Fork gives us an exciting opportunity to introduce that experience to a new community, and Wing brings the local leadership and enthusiasm that we believe can make a Glo studio truly feel at home."

Location:

218 NW State HWY #8

American Fork, Utah 84003

Contact Information:

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/american-fork-welcomes-a-new-destination-for-wellness-skincare-a-1216989