PulpFixin Launches Investment Offering on StartEngine, Inviting Investors to Help Build the Next Generation of Sustainable Lab Materials

Regulation Crowdfunding offering gives individuals the opportunity to invest in PulpFixin and support the company's mission to replace unnecessary plastic across life science laboratories.

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / PulpFixin, an innovator in sustainable laboratory products, announces the official launch of its investment offering on StartEngine, marking an important milestone in the company's growth and its mission to bring more sustainable materials to modern science.

Founded in 2024 by industry veterans from the biotech and pharmaceutical supplies industry, PulpFixin is developing a growing portfolio of high-performance, pulp-based products designed to replace unnecessary single-use plastics throughout laboratory workflows. Its growing portfolio addresses sample management, liquid handling, cryogenic storage, cold-chain transportation and other applications where conventional plastic has long been the default material.

"PulpFixin began with a simple question: Why should plastic remain the default material for modern science when better alternatives are possible?" said Chad Jenkins, CEO of PulpFixin. "What began as a vision to create better laboratory products has grown into a company, a portfolio of commercial products and a platform with the potential to transform how materials are used throughout the life sciences."

PulpFixin's portfolio includes AutoRack, TipRackTM, AutoBoxTM, AutoSleeveTM and Cryogenic Boxes, each developed to address specific laboratory applications while providing alternatives to conventional plastic products. Together, these solutions represent PulpFixin's broader approach to rethinking the materials used throughout the laboratory; not simply replacing one plastic product, but creating a portfolio of alternatives across multiple workflows.

The company's AutoRack platform is designed for automated laboratory environments and long-term cryogenic storage, while its other product platforms extend PulpFixin's approach into areas including pipette tip handling, sample storage, cryogenic and customized applications.

"Sustainability is the added benefit, not the added cost," said Jenkins. "Our goal is to develop products that make sense for the laboratory first, and include products that deliver the performance, reliability and economics our customers expect, while also providing a more sustainable alternative."

PulpFixin is developing a repeatable process for identifying laboratory applications where plastic is no longer the best material choice. The company's approach includes identifying the application, defining the performance requirements, engineering the material system, validating the product, establishing the manufacturing pathway and commercializing through the appropriate channels.

The company is also building relationships with established organizations across the life sciences industry. PulpFixin's AutoRack platform is being brought to market through relationships with companies including Azenta Life Sciences, Micronic and LVL Technologies, creating opportunities to introduce sustainable alternatives through established sample-management and laboratory channels.

The launch of PulpFixin's Regulation Crowdfunding offering on StartEngine represents another milestone in that growth journey. The offering provides an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about PulpFixin, its products and its vision for more sustainable laboratory materials.

"This is an exciting milestone for PulpFixin because it allows our broader community to participate in what we are building," said Jenkins. "We believe the future of science deserves better materials, and we are inviting people who share that belief to learn more about PulpFixin and the opportunity to invest in our future."

For more information about PulpFixin, its products and its mission, visit the company's website. Information about the Regulation Crowdfunding offering is available through PulpFixin's offering page on StartEngine.

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

About PulpFixin

PulpFixin was founded in 2024 by a team of industry experts from the biotech and pharmaceutical supplies industry with a mission to enhance sustainability in health and science. The company is committed to reducing unnecessary plastic waste by accelerating the adoption of high-performance pulp-based solutions. PulpFixin's innovative products are designed to deliver the combination of operational excellence and economic performance. Visit https://www.pulpfixin.us for more information.

Media Contact:

Brian Wilson

Chief Marketing Officer

PulpFixin

brian.wilson@pulpfixin.us

SOURCE: PulpFixin

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/pulpfixinr-launches-investment-offering-on-startengine-inviting-investors-to-help-bui-1219847