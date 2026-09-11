Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION and Plume Strengthen Connected Home Security for 30 Million Subscribers Worldwide



11.09.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST



Plume expands its security capabilities with NAGRA Scout Threat Intelligence, strengthening network-level protection for 30 million subscribers and creating new opportunities for ISPs to build trust and deliver differentiated cybersecurity services. CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - September 11, 2026 - NAGRAVISION , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with Plume , the global pioneer in AI-powered connected home and communication services. By integrating NAGRA Scout Threat Intelligence into Plume's existing security capabilities, the partnership strengthens the Plume platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to deliver next-generation cybersecurity and digital trust services to consumers worldwide. The enhanced security offering has been deployed to more than 30 million subscribers providing AI-powered, always-on network-level protection to safeguard subscribers from cyberthreats. Recent research shows that consumers rely on an increasing number of connected devices, estimated at between 10 and 20 devices per household. With cyberthreats becoming more frequent and sophisticated, many home networks remain exposed through devices that lack built-in security controls, creating entry points that allow for phishing, malware and other attacks to occur. As ISPs seek to build customer trust, reduce cyber risk and differentiate beyond connectivity, the ability to understand and protect the devices, applications and experiences inside the connected home is becoming a critical priority. Leveraging Plume's global reach of more than 450 ISPs and 50 million homes across 60 countries with NAGRAVISION's long-standing experience in protecting hundreds of millions of connected devices daily, the new partnership also creates opportunities to introduce additional advanced capabilities including scam detection, botnet protection and anomaly detection, helping operators further enhance subscriber protection while opening new opportunities for service differentiation and revenue growth. "Security has always been a core strength of Plume. Our device and application intelligence gives us a uniquely deep understanding of the connected home and the emerging risks within it," said Dave Wechsler, Chief Business Officer at Plume. "Across more than 600 million connected devices globally, that gives us a powerful view into how subscriber risks are changing and where protection needs to go next. We are building on that foundation aggressively, expanding the intelligence and protection we deliver to ISPs as threats evolve. NAGRA Scout adds another important layer to that strategy. Our ambition is clear: to make security a competitive advantage for the world's leading ISPs." "As the connected home becomes the center of consumer's digital lives, effective cybersecurity is emerging as a critical service opportunity for ISPs," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO at NAGRAVISION. "Together, NAGRAVISION and Plume are combining world-class network intelligence, AI-driven threat detection and global scale to help operators move beyond connectivity and become trusted providers of digital protection. This partnership is a strong validation of NAGRA Scout's technology, scale and capability and brings advanced cybersecurity to tens of millions of households today and creates a foundation for a new generation of cybersecurity services in the future." NAGRA Scout Threat Intelligence is the latest offering in NAGRAVISION's NAGRA Scout consumer cybersecurity product line that leverages cybersecurity synergies from across the Kudelski Group. Using AI-driven threat and categorization intelligence, it identifies and blocks malicious activity while enabling operators to deliver enhanced cybersecurity services to consumers and small businesses. NAGRA Scout draws on intelligence built from tens of millions of domains to identify phishing, malware and other cyber threats every day. It also enables parental controls and policy enforcement services across connected devices in the home. To learn more about NAGRA Scout Threat Intelligence and the wider NAGRA Scout product portfolio, please visit our website and visit NAGRAVISION at IBC in Amsterdam, from September 10-14, 2026, on booth 1.C81. To learn more about Plume and its expanding security capabilities for ISPs and their subscribers, visit www.plume.com. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X . About Plume Plume created the first managed WiFi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016, enabling the company to scale across the globe and expand into managing the entire subscriber experience, including approximately 600 million connected devices, in 50 million homes, on behalf of more than 450 ISPs, across 60 countries. By integrating managed WiFi, cybersecurity and customer care, Plume created the first open, hardware-agnostic SaaS Subscriber Experience Platform for ISPs. Powered by an unmatched global dataset and AI optimization, the Plume Platform builds subscriber confidence through improved WiFi experiences, seamless new service implementation and proactive customer care. Plume's open-source framework OpenSync is pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Discover more at www.plume.com. Media Contacts



Gary Crosilla

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

NAGRAVISION

Kudelski Group

+41 79 593 93 25

gary.crosilla@nagra.com Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com Allison McArthur

Plume

amcarthur@thatcherandco.com



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