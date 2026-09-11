Vancouver, British Columbia and Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), an AI-driven minerals prospect generator, is pleased to announce that it is offering the Kiuri District ("Kiuri" or the "Project") in Norrbotten, northern Sweden, for joint venture.

Kiuri is a district-scale, multi-metal exploration project at Tjåmotis in Jokkmokk municipality, about 105 km west of Boliden's Aitik copper-gold mine, with documented gold, copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc mineralisation. Geomorphic has assembled a comprehensive historical data package and identified search corridors for systematic exploration. The Company is now seeking an operating partner to advance the Project.

The Project covers 29,125 hectares under three exploration permits held by a Geomorphic affiliate. Silver has been known here since at least 1732, when Linnaeus recorded the newly opened Kiuriwari silver mine. Of the district's 197 SGU borehole records, 185 are dated from 1981 to 1986 and 12 are undated. The dated drilling was largely undertaken by an LKAB-led joint venture with Svenska BP Mineral and Jokkmokk Mineral under Sweden's state-supported exploration programme, which found the gold boulders and drilled the copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc zones in Palaeoproterozoic volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The fourth Tjåmotis exploration phase ended on December 31, 1986, and no later bedrock drilling is recorded in SGU's borehole database.

Importantly, historic drilling tested the district only at shallow depths and over a small fraction of its area. The source of the 1985 gold boulders has never been found, and several of the drilled zones were never closed off, leaving the district open for systematic exploration.

Geomorphic AI VP of Business Development, Jeff Phillips said, "Gold boulders grading up to 18.7 g/t were found at Kiuri in 1985, and nobody has found where they came from. Around them are drilled copper-gold and silver-zinc zones where work stopped in 1986, and more than 90 percent of the district has never had a drill hole within 500 metres. That is exactly the kind of ground where systematic mapping, till geochemistry and ground geophysics can find what the first round of drilling missed. We want a partner to explore the whole district with us, starting at surface."

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Gold boulders, source never found: two side-by-side boulders of magnetite banded with arsenopyrite and sphalerite, grading up to 18.7 g/t Au, the larger weighing about 500 kg, were found in 1985 on the margin of the Tjåmotis granite. Heavy-mineral till 0.5 km east of the find returned 310-510 ppb Au.

Copper-gold: at Tallberget, hole TAL-1 cut 3.0 m at 1.59% Cu and 2.3 g/t Au from 60 m, including 1.0 m at 2.65% Cu and 6.6 g/t Au, and two surface grab samples returned 11.2 g/t Au with 1.8% Cu and 9.8 g/t Au with 1.5% Cu. At Tjäula, a gently dipping copper-cobalt-molybdenum-gold zone 3-5 m thick, grading 0.5-1% Cu in the 1984 holes, was traced by drilling for more than 700 m and never closed off.

Silver-lead-zinc, drilled and open: KIU-7 returned 3.0 m at 110 g/t Ag, 1.98% Pb and 2.94% Zn from 90 m, and drilling at Rassåive returned silver to 275 g/t in narrow sections in nearly all of 20 holes over 4 km of strike. At Rassåive West a historic estimate of about 360,000 tonnes at 4% Zn was never delimited. A 1983 flotation test made a 1,825 g/t Ag concentrate at 81% recovery.

The district is barely tested: SGU maps 197 historic borehole records across the district. Of these, 185 are dated 1981-1986 and 12 are undated. For the 180 records with sufficient depth and dip data, the median vertical reach is about 60 m, and 91% of the district lies more than 500 m from any mapped borehole collar.

Location and infrastructure: Norrbotten, Sweden's principal mining county and home to the Aitik, Kiruna and Malmberget mines; road 805 runs through the district, and Vattenfall's Seitevare hydropower station sits inside its boundary.





Figure 1. Kiuri District - tenure, historic SGU borehole records and headline targets, Tjåmotis, Norrbotten, Sweden.

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Joint-Venture Opportunity

Geomorphic has assembled a complete data package over a district-scale, multi-metal system: the 1979-88 state and operator archive, the SGU borehole database and the inventory of surviving drill core at SGU Malå, SGU's modern mapping and geochemistry, and the airborne geophysics. The historic programme drilled the known showings before the district was systematically mapped and never traced the gold boulders to their source. The Company is seeking a joint-venture or earn-in partner to fund a surface-first programme - a desk-and-core winter and a 2027 season of mapping, bedrock and till geochemistry, ground geophysics and trenching, at an indicative SEK 9-12 million - with drilling in 2028 on the targets that pass. Geomorphic contributes the ground, data and targeting; the incoming partner funds and operates the exploration.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. The Company's role is to generate and package quality targets - not to fund or operate drilling itself.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

The historic exploration results reported in this release are taken from state and operator reports held by the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) - principally S 8415, S 8512, S 8513, PRO 8334, K 88-9, K 88-11 and K 88-24 - together with SGU map description K 625 and the SGU borehole database, and have not been independently verified by the Company; the 1732 reference is from Linnaeus's Lachesis Lapponica. No Qualified Person has completed sufficient work to verify or classify them. All reported widths are downhole lengths; true widths are unknown. The TAL-1 composites were calculated by the Company as length-weighted averages of the historic 1 m assays, with values below detection treated as zero. Selective high-grade intervals are not representative of average grade: the 3.0 m TAL-1 intercept includes a single 1.0 m sample grading 6.6 g/t Au, which supplies approximately 96% of the contained gold in that interval. Boulder and grab samples are selective by nature, and the source of the gold boulders is unknown. The Rassåive West figure is a 1986 operator estimate with no stated method; it is not a Mineral Resource and should not be relied upon. No current Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve exists for the Project, none is implied, no tonnage or grade target is stated, and no economic assessment has been made. The Aitik, Kiruna and Malmberget mines and the Seitevare hydropower station are third-party properties in which the Company holds no interest and are not indicative of results at Kiuri. The Kiuri District comprises three exploration permits (undersökningstillstånd) under the Swedish Minerals Act - Seitevare 2026:80, Njuorram 2026:81 and Koberget 2026:82 - granted by Bergsstaten on May 25, 2026, valid to May 25, 2029, and held by a Geomorphic affiliate. Parts of Seitevare lie within nature reserves and Natura 2000 sites and the district is reindeer-herding land; ground-disturbing work requires an approved work plan and consultation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on historical data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including work-plan, dispensation and consent timing, re-assay and drilling results, the interpretation of historical data, the relevance of nearby deposits as analogs, commodity prices, and exploration outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.

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