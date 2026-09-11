Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students announces the opening of applications for this one-time educational scholarship designed to support undergraduate students pursuing a future in medicine. The opportunity invites eligible students to reflect on challenges facing modern healthcare and consider how their future careers can contribute to stronger, healthier communities.





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The scholarship is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled on a pre-medical track, as well as current medical students, who demonstrate a clear commitment to pursuing a career in the medical field. Through an original essay, applicants are asked to connect their academic and professional goals with meaningful healthcare needs affecting communities today.

Scholarship Recognizes Future Healthcare Professionals

The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students centers on the connection between medical education, community service, and responsible healthcare leadership. Applicants must submit an original essay of 700 to 1,000 words addressing the designated scholarship prompt: "Dr. Mohammad Rasekhi transformed a small clinic into a vital community health center. Describe a challenge in modern healthcare that you are passionate about solving, and how your future medical career will contribute to the well-being of your community."

The essay gives applicants an opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of healthcare challenges, their commitment to medicine, and their vision for serving others through their future professional work. Selection focuses on the strength and originality of the applicant's response and its connection to the broader role of healthcare in community well-being.

Application Deadline and Winner Announcement

Applications for this one-time scholarship must be submitted by January 15, 2027. The selected winner is scheduled to be announced on February 15, 2027.

To apply, eligible students prepare their original essay and submit it as a PDF or Word attachment to apply@michaelrasekhischolarship.com. The email must also include the applicant's full name, current school or university, and expected graduation date.

The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students provides students with an opportunity to articulate their professional aspirations while examining how medical professionals can address important healthcare challenges. By directing attention toward service, access, and community health, the scholarship encourages applicants to think beyond academic achievement and consider the broader responsibilities associated with a career in medicine.

Michael Rasekhi Brings Community Healthcare Experience to Scholarship Mission

Michael Rasekhi is a healthcare expert and community health leader whose career spans more than three decades. As founder and Chief Medical Officer of Southern California Medical Center (SCMC), Michael Rasekhi helps advance a healthcare model focused on improving access to medical services for underserved populations.

Michael Rasekhi's experience in community healthcare informs the scholarship's emphasis on service and future medical leadership. His professional path, beginning with medical studies at Pahlavi University and continuing through his work in East Los Angeles healthcare, reflects a sustained interest in expanding access to quality care.

Through the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students, Michael Rasekhi continues to encourage students to examine healthcare challenges and develop thoughtful visions for their future contributions to medicine.

Students seeking eligibility information and application details can visit michaelrasekhischolarship.com.

About the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students

The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students supports students pursuing academic and professional paths in medicine and healthcare. The scholarship focuses on encouraging thoughtful engagement with modern healthcare challenges and community well-being. Its mission is to recognize students who demonstrate a meaningful commitment to the medical profession and service-oriented healthcare. The scholarship provides a platform for emerging medical professionals to articulate how their future work can contribute to healthier communities.

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